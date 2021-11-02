“We just never think we’re out of the game” – Paul George credits LA Clippers’ winning mentality for comeback win against the OKC Thunder

Paul George put on his superman cape for the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday. After tallying just five points and going one-of-nine from the field in the first half, George came up with a power-packed second-half performance.
The Clippers superstar had 27 points after half time. He went for 15 in the last quarter as the Clippers rallied to beat the visitors 99-94. George finished with 32.
The Clippers trailed by as many as 15 points in the second quarter and endured a torrid shooting stretch as they shot just 30% from the field in the first two quarters.
However, with Paul George picking up his form after the break, the Clippers outscored the Thunder 59-50 to bring up only their second win of the season. Speaking to the media following his strong finish to the game, Paul George was pretty succinct about the Clippers’ mentality. He said:
“We just never think we're out of the game. We had that last year, we have it this year. We're gonna continue to fight.”
Clippers’ Reggie Jackson says Paul George has been magnificent to start the season
After losing in the 2021 Western Conference Finals, the Clippers have had an underwhelming start to the season. They are without injured superstar Kawhi Leonard, but that still does not fully explain their 2-4 start to the season.
The only silver lining has been Paul George, who has led the Clippers by example with his 28.3ppg, 8.0 rpg and 3.3 spg. George is also shooting nearly 50.0% from the field and 41% from downtown as the Clippers struggle with their early season form.
The Clippers’ Reggie Jackson acknowledged Paul George’s stellar form after the game against the OKC Thunder. Jackson said:
“He's been phenomenal ... he's been holding us afloat. Nothing short of magnificent.”
Jackson himself came up with a strong contribution against Oklahoma City. He had 15 points on the night, including a clutch bucket late in the fourth quarter that killed the Thunder’s aspirations of stealing a win on the road. Nic Batum and Luke Kennard complemented Paul George’s and Jackson’s efforts by contributing 14 points apiece.
The Clippers now head to Minnesota to play their next two games against the same opponent at the Target Center.