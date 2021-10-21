5 best value guards for daily DraftKings and FanDuel fantasy basketball for October 21st | 2021-22 NBA season

There are only three NBA games on the schedule for October 21st, 2021, making daily fantasy basketball a bit complicated. Three games make for tough roster planning, with more depth and production needed from unexpected talents.

Here are all the games and their listed start times:

Dallas Mavericks (0-0) at Atlanta Hawks (0-0) | 7:30 PM EST

Milwaukee Bucks (1-0) at Miami Heat (0-0) | 8:00 PM EST

Los Angeles Clippers (0-0) at Golden State Warriors (1-0) | 10 PM EST

Lou Williams, Donte DiVincenzo and Rodney Hood are the guards listed as "out" on the injury reports.

Jrue Holiday has been classified as "day-to-day." His availability will significantly impact how you build your roster and find underrated value.

The start of the season complicates this process since the values of these players are currently unknown. This article will be based on my expected value for the listed players. However, as the season goes on, their salary numbers will be more predictable.

Here are the five guards I predict to have the best value in DraftKings, FanDuel, and other daily fantasy basketball sites.

#5 - Reggie Jackson

Reggie Jackson of the LA Clippers

Predicting Reggie Jackson's salary on DraftKings, FanDuel, and other daily fantasy basketball sites is a difficult task, considering how he ended last NBA season.

Through 19 total playoff appearances with the LA Clippers, Jackson averaged 17.8 points, 3.4 assists, and 3.4 rebounds per game. This included a stretch of seven games (after Kawhi Leonard went down) where he tallied 21.3 points, 4.6 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game in the Western Conference Finals.

Predicting who will be able to step up on any given night is key to successful daily fantasy basketball drafts. With Leonard still sidelined, Jackson is the predicted starter who is expected to pick up some of the offensive production.

The LA Clippers will face the Golden State Warriors, who have subpar perimeter defense. Reggie Jackson can't guard Stephen Curry. However, Curry himself can't guard Jackson when he's in his game.

#4 - George Hill

George Hill of the Milwaukee Bucks

George Hill is expected to have a low salary option in fantasy basketball on October 21st. The 35-year-old has been inconsistent lately, but the key revolves around the availability of Jrue Holiday.

Due to a heel injury, Holiday is currently listed as "probable" for the Milwaukee Bucks' game against the Miami Heat. "Probable" is far from a guarantee in the NBA, and filling out your fantasy basketball roster will prove to be difficult in a three-game slate.

Hill seems to be the most likely candidate to start in place of Holiday if his heel continues to be bothersome. Even if Holiday is available, his minutes could be monitored closely. Moreover, the spacing that Hill provides could be useful against a team that prefers to pack the paint against Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The Milwaukee Bucks will go up against the Miami Heat at the FTX Arena. The Heat have shown an ability to build a wall against Giannis, primarily with Bam Adebayo. Shooting around the former two-time MVP could prove essential, and Hill should have a very low required fantasy basketball salary.

