Top 5 standard fantasy basketball performers from opening night of the 2021-22 NBA season

The 2021-22 NBA season is finally underway! The defending champion Milwaukee Bucks had a statement win against the overwhelming Brooklyn Nets roster. In the following game, the Golden State Warriors showed off their new depth this NBA season with a victory over the Los Angeles Lakers.

That new depth comes from the additions of Nemanja Bjelica and Otto Porter Jr. along with the return of Andre Igoudala. Adding that trio to the already existing and improving Damian Lee and Juan Toscano-Anderson makes for five regular bench contributors. None of those names will likely be consistent enough to warrant spots on any fantasy NBA basketball roster.

Russell Westbrook, often a fantasy darling, was notably disappointing in his Lakers debut. He tallied eight points, four assists, five rebounds and four turnovers while shooting 4/13 from the field and 0/4 from three. His fantasy scoring total was just 17, which is underwhelming for a high round selection

Some of the names who have barely missed out on the top-five include Jordan Poole (37), Khris Middleton (42), and James Harden (48).

On a star-studded NBA opening night, including for fantasy basketball, here were the top-five point scorers in a standard league.

#5 Stephen Curry (59)

Golden State Warriors v Los Angeles Lakers

The Golden State Warriors' opening night victory was largely due to six players scoring in double digits and the team recording 30 assists. To the surprise of nobody, Stephen Curry led that list with a 21 point triple-double. Exactly 10 rebounds and 10 assists plus three steals led to a big night for the greatest shooter of all-time.

Triple-doubles knotch you extra points in fantasy basketball. They are a rare sight for Curry throughout his career since he is usually short in the rebounding category.

Yet, in a weird way, this could be considered a down night for the first-round NBA fantasy talent. Converting just two of eight from beyond the arc is a clear outlier for the Golden State sharpshooter, and his point total should exceed 21 on most nights.

#4 Kevin Durant (69)

Minnesota Timberwolves v Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets are almost surely disappointed with their NBA opening night performance against the Bucks, but it's hard to nitpick Kevin Durant's contribution. He was clearly the best player on the floor for Brooklyn, and his stat line shows that.

After 30 minutes of playing time, the forward managed 32 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and two blocks while converting 13/25 from the field. As I said, there is not much more that you can ask for from Durant while on the floor.

69 total fantasy points being the fourth best total of the night that featured just two games is shocking. It says more about the names that are to come than it does about Durant, though, who was stellar on NBA opening night.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar