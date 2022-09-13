"We keep having a conversation; It goes nowhere" - Steph Curry cuts a remorseful figure while talking about gun violence in United States

Steph Curry is much more than a basketball player. The four-time NBA champion's influence on his peers and fans across the globe extends beyond the game. That is why it is very important that Curry chooses to speak up on important issues. In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Curry voiced his opinion against gun violence.

The four-time NBA champion struck a disappointing tone, saying how so little has been done to control the problem. Curry is said to have told his wife Ayesha Curry:

“This keeps happening. We keep having a conversation. It goes nowhere.”

Steph Curry touched upon a host of political topics in the interview. He spoke about how it is imperative that those standing opposite Donald Trump in the 2024 US election show an "urgency and a loudness" in their campaign. Curry said:

“Take Trump seriously? Of course. Most of his rhetoric — before he was president, during his four years, and even now, if he tries to run again — has a tone of divisiveness that doesn’t have a place in our country."

He added:

"As serious and loud as the threat is of him or whoever else is running for office, there’s a similar urgency and a loudness that’s necessary on the other side.”

Steph Curry says he loves Kevin Durant

In the same interview, Steph Curry also acknowledged that he was open to a reunion with former teammate Kevin Durant. This after there were reports that Durant wanted to part ways with the Brooklyn Nets after their 2022 season ended. The Warriors considered trading for Durant and Curry was excited by the possibility. He said:

“And if you said, ‘Oh, KD’s coming back, and we’re gonna play with him,’ I had so much fun playing with him those three years, I’d be like, ‘Hell, yeah!’

The Golden State Warriors' superstar point guard also believes that Durant was misunderstood. Curry waxed eloquent about his former teammate, with whom he has won two NBA titles (2017 and 2018).

“The idea of playing with KD and knowing who he is as a person, from our history in those three years, I think KD’s a really good dude."

Steph Curry added:

"I think he has had certain things happen in his life that hurt his ability to trust people around him, in a sense of making him feel safe at all times. So all of those things, I understand, having played with him and gotten to know him. I love that dude."

Curry, however, is also confident that the Warriors can repeat with the current roster. He told Sullivan:

"But you also understand, like, if we run this thing back, I’ve got complete confidence in my team that we can win it again, as constructed.”

