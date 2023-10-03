"We have to kick guys out": Jalen Brunson reveals how dedicated Knicks players have been, with several players refusing to leave the gym

After coming off their first playoff series victory since 2013, Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks appear to be locked in entering the 2023-24 NBA season. During NBA media day on Monday, Brunson was asked how he believes the Knicks have improved since last season. Rather than speaking about the team’s recent player acquisitions, the star point guard instead spoke about his teammates’ relentless work ethic over the offseason.

According to Brunson, many of New York's players have been working so hard that they have had to be asked to leave the gym.

“We have a bunch of guys that love to work on their game, have a great work ethic and all that stuff,” Brunson said.

“We have guys that we have to kick out of the gym. It's not a problem for guys to work on their game.”

New York was one of the least active teams over the offseason, with the squad's biggest acquisition being free agent signing Donte DiVincenzo. DiVincenzo is expected to offer the team some extra shooting, defense and athleticism in the backcourt. However, he is projected to be nothing more than a role player.

So, if the Knicks want to take a notable step forward in 2024, they will likely need some internal development from their younger guys. The most obvious candidate is wing RJ Barrett, who could develop into a premier scoring option for New York after being a third option last year.

However, the Knicks also have several other young players who could continue to develop, including Quentin Grimes, Immanuel Quickley, Miles McBride and Jericho Sims.

Tom Thibodeau says Knicks’ continuity will be key in competitive Eastern Conference

New York Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau

While the New York Knicks mostly stood pat over the offseason, some of their top competitors in the Eastern Conference made big splashes. This includes the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics, who added star guards Damian Lillard and Jrue Holiday, respectively. However, it appears that Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau isn’t worried about his team’s lack of big-name offseason acquisitions.

During media day, Thibodeau spoke about how continuity will be key for the Knicks in the 2023-24 season. However, Thibodeau also stressed that New York can’t get too complacent after coming off a successful 2022-23 season (47-35, fifth in the East):

“I think it was a good summer.

“I think the big thing for us was the continuity of the team, but also adding Donte (DiVincenzo) and then having the understanding that last year has nothing to do with this year."

He continued:

"So, we have to start all over again. We have to build a base, we have to get a baseline, we have to put the work into each and every day, and we have to do this together. We can’t do this individually. It has to be done as a team.”

Thibodeau also touched on the improved East and reiterated that his team must be ready for whatever new challenges present themselves in 2024:

“It’s a great point to understand the challenge that we face, and the obvious would be when you look at a Boston and a Milwaukee — well they were already good before any of the trade stuff, so we understand the challenge when we face those teams — but also not to overlook the other teams in the conference that have gotten a lot better.

“So, this is going to be a great challenge for us, and we have to understand that we can’t ease into this. We’ve got to come out ready to go.”

