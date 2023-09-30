LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony have shared decades of close friendship with each other. From being high school friends to teammates in Los Angeles, the companions have shared a friendship one could swear on.

Talking with acclaimed comedian Kevin Hart on his “Gold Minds with Kevin Hart” show, the former NBA player spoke in detail about his relationship with James. He said that their friendship started in their high school, Oak Hill Academy, despite meeting before.

Melo and LeBron were two of the top prospects in the 2003 draft and a sense of competition between them seemed natural for the host.

Hart asked if they had beef against each other when they met, “Was it a f**k you?”

The 2013 Scoring champion denied any sense of beef between him and the Lakers star and said that LeBron James had not seen him because of the absence of social media and also because Carmelo Anthony was a local.

“It wasn’t f**k you. It was just more like damn, I am watching you, I have seen you, I have heard about you…Then we played each other at Oak Hill in Jersey All-Star weekend I was in Philly. That’s when we met...We just coming together, we sat at the top of the steps for three hours, and started talking about sh*t.”

The 10x NBA All-Star player said that he and LeBron were looking for a brother and they found it in each other.

LeBron James once saved Carmelo Anthony’s life in the Bahamas

In 2015, LeBron James, Chris Paul, Dwyane Wade, and Carmelo Anthony went on a summer vacation to the Bahamas. After having enjoyed their time in the water, the "Banana Boat" party went back to their boat.

However, LeBron couldn't find Carmelo on the boat started looking for him, and with quick thinking, he saved his friend’s life.

"I saw the current was a little bit stronger than what it first started at where we were…I just knew that he was not back in the boat with the rest of us so I went out looking for him. Through the grace of God and through strength and not being afraid of the water, I was able to help him back to the boat.”

Carmelo Anthony later said that while he was calling for help, D Wade and Chris Paul thought that he was joking.