Carmelo Anthony was drafted into the league when he was just 19 years old. The shining bright lights of media and the hue of global fame can easily cover the struggle that NBA players go through. Having parents around feels extremely natural, especially for those who get drafted at a very early age.

However, former NBA player Carmelo Anthony doesn't believe having a mother and father to take care of the young players is good for their growth. In a sit down on Gold Minds with Kevin Hart show, Melo said that he did not enjoy it when the mothers of the young players came to drop them off at the practice facilities.

When Hart asked Carmelo Anthony about the difficulty of adjusting to the business side of basketball. The 10 x NBA All-Star said that when he was drafted by the Denver Nuggets, he lived by himself and came to practice on his own.

“It don't happen that way," Anthony said. "I had teammates, even across the league at that time, 18, 19 back then you would come out the league out of high school so there's guys coming to training camp, mom dropping him off So I'm like, what the fuck? What are you guys doing man? Tell your mom she can't come to practice. This is what we got over here and I started seeing that and I'm like, damn Maybe I'm missing something Maybe my mother needs to come drop me off at practice I'm 19, I'm living by myself, penthouse in Denver I don't know what to do, I just go play basketball and figure it out At 19, so to your point, nobody's giving you the blueprint. Once you get there, once you get there, you gotta start over.”

Carmelo Anthony was drafted in 2003 by the Denver Nuggets in the first round. Recently, the NBA has seen the involvement of players' families in their lives on and off the court. While having family around is good for their overall growth, it can also get them distracted from their primary job which is basketball.

Is Carmelo Anthony a Hall of Fame player?

Carmelo Anthony is the only retired player from the NBA 75th Anniversary Team, who is not in the Hall of Fame. Perhaps, even questioning whether Melo is a Hall of Fame player seems like an insult to him.

He is a 10 x All-Star player, a one-time scoring champion, and a six-time All-NBA player. The former New York Knicks star is one of the greatest scorers that the league has ever seen. Melo averaged at least 20 points in 14 seasons of his career.

If that is not enough, Anthony is a three-time Olympic Gold medalist and a national champion with Syracuse. His 28,289 points are 11th all-time in the league. There is no reason why a player of such a profile should be even questioned about his Hall of Fame induction.