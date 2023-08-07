“We knew we were going to win every game” – Andre Iguodala reveals prime Kevin Durant’s effect on Warriors' routine practice

Kevin Durant was a huge addition to the Golden State Warriors back in 2017, and it resulted in three more NBA Finals appearances. Andre Iguodala is also part of the team's 'Death 5' roster. He reveals a straightforward practice routine with the 'Slim Reaper'.

The Warriors were coming off a 73-9 season. Unfortunately, they lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2016 NBA Finals and became one of the teams that spoiled a 3-1 lead.

Adding Durant to the well-oiled Warriors team, everyone knew that they were going to be dominating games. In doing so and learning not to burn themselves out during the regular season like what happened in 2016, Warriors practices are short and simple, as said by Iguodala.

“When we were in our heyday, when we had KD and we knew we were going to win every game, practice was at 11. Practice was only like 20 minutes. Practice was just, ‘Alright, let’s get on the same page," Iguodala told the Par 3 podcast.

"We’re going to put in two new plays and we need to watch film. Practice was nothing. I would get to the gym around 8:30, eat breakfast, then at 9, I’m lifting weights. At 10, I get on the court and do all my work. Shooting, conditioning, I do everything I need to do."

Watch: Andre Iguodala's full interview with the Par 3 Podcast

Kevin Durant made things easier for the Golden State Warriors, gave them more free time

Having a player who can score 30 points easily and provide contributions across the board in a team that contended for championships, Kevin Durant made life easier for the Golden State Warriors.

As Andre Iguodala revealed that practices were simpler, he did have more time on his hands and already had a golf bag ready in his car.

“Practice is at 11 and I already did my work. All I need to do is, ‘Anything new? Alright, cool. Young fellas, you good? This is what you do today.’ Be a good teammate. Lock in on my guys. 11:45, I was in the car. I was at the [golf] course by 12, 12:15," Iguodala said.

The Golden State Warriors had Kevin Durant for three years and enjoyed two championships with him. The six-foot-eleven forward also bagged the 2017 and 2018 NBA Finals MVP awards in those successful title runs.

Meanwhile, Andre Iguodala enjoyed a 19-year NBA career and had the tail end of his basketball years extended to enjoy four NBA championships.

