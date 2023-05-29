“We’ll see what happens when I no longer exist” – LeBron James proclaims he should be at the top of ‘everybody’s lists’

LeBron James is a staple when it comes to the discussion about the greatest player of all time, together with Michael Jordan. Just recently, James caught the attention of everyone after he posted an Instagram story regarding his place in the discussion of the greatest player ever.

The LA Lakers forward has been eliminated in the playoffs after losing four games straight against the Denver Nuggets. After the loss, there were people who have come out to address where James would be in the GOAT debate after getting swept in the Western Conference finals.

With that, LeBron drew attention to himself by posting an Instagram story, claiming he should be the top player on everyone's list.

"I'm supposed to be #1 on everbody list," James wrote.

The league's all-time leading scorer also added:

"We'll see what happens when I no longer exist."

While most people have probably been overthinking the second part of his post, James could be pertaining to his looming retirement. Following their series loss against the Nuggets, LeBron said he needed to think about his future in the league as his body couldn't hold the grueling season anymore.

According to James, he isn't sure if he'll be back with the Lakers next season. Additionally, the foot injury that he played through during the latter half of the season and the team's entire playoff run needs to be treated. Sources have said that James is expected to miss two months after the surgery on his torn tendon.

"LeBron James played the last few months of the season with a torn tendon in his foot that could need surgery this summer. He's gonna take the next couple months to get reenergized and I fully expect him to play next season," Charania said.

Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow



He's gonna take the next couple months to get reenergized and I fully expect him to play next season" ~ #PMSLive "LeBron James played the last few months of the season with a torn tendon in his foot that could need surgery this summer..He's gonna take the next couple months to get reenergized and I fully expect him to play next season" ~ @ShamsCharania "LeBron James played the last few months of the season with a torn tendon in his foot that could need surgery this summer..He's gonna take the next couple months to get reenergized and I fully expect him to play next season" ~ @ShamsCharania #PMSLive https://t.co/WBBJ2Ciguh

Fans reacted to LeBron James' Instagram story

Denver Nuggets v Los Angeles Lakers - Game Four

LeBron James has once again put the attention on him after posting on Instagram. However, not all NBA fans received it well. There were those who took the liberty to bring up Jordan in the conversation. According to them, the Chicago Bulls legend never took the time to tell people where his place in the GOAT debate is.

Here are some of the best reactions from the fans.

Kawaii Liu Nard @LAClippersTeam @RTNBA Michael Jordan woukd never beg to be called number one lmao @RTNBA Michael Jordan woukd never beg to be called number one lmao 😂😂😂

SmooveCriminal @DadThtSteppedUp @RTNBA why lebron always trynna make a case for himself 🤣🤣 @RTNBA why lebron always trynna make a case for himself 🤣🤣

. @chillAF @RTNBA This is why he’s not the goat, dude is a mad narcissist @RTNBA This is why he’s not the goat, dude is a mad narcissist

However, after further research, some fans have figured out that LeBron is quoting Jay-Z's lyrics from the 2003 song What More Can I Say. The lines that the 6-foot-9 forward used are the last lines of the song, and loyal fans of HOV were quick to catch the reference.

