"We lost Michael, Scottie, Dennis, Phil, but we were still ‘the defending champions'" - Former NBA player looks back at being a part of post-Michael Jordan era Chicago Bulls

The post-Michael Jordan Chicago Bulls were a trainwreck following the departure of their coach and core players. Former NBA player Corey Benjamin, who the Bulls drafted in 1998, discussed what followed after Michael Jordan and his teammates left the Bulls:

“They called us the Baby Bulls. We lost Michael, Scottie, Dennis, Phil, but we were still ‘the defending champions.’ I had always wanted to be a Bull and to be like Michael Jordan, so it was a dream come true when they drafted me.”

HoopsHype @hoopshype When MJ visited the Bulls in 1999. When MJ visited the Bulls in 1999. https://t.co/1S13nEGOd4

Benjamin said the complexity of the offense also caused some issues:

“It made it hard. Training camp was really fast. We were running the triangle offense; I’m coming from college and they throw a 200-page book at us and tell us to learn it. We had to learn 200 pages in so little time. It was hard for us." (via) HoopsHype

It took six years for the Bulls to have a winning record and 12 to be in the Eastern Conference finals again. They have not made the Finals since Jordan's retirement in 1998.

What's next for the Chicago Bulls in 2022-23?

2022 NBA Summer League - Houston Rockets v Orlando Magic

The Chicago Bulls ended their 2022 season with a first-round loss after several key players suffered injuries mid-season.

With Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso in the lineup, the Bulls reached the top of the Eastern Conference earlier in the season. After Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso went out with injuries, the Bulls slumped. They ended the season as the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference.

DeMar DeRozan made his debut as a Bull last season and made an All-NBA team. Along with Zach LaVine, he was selected as an All-Star in 2022.

One of the biggest criticisms of the Bulls throughout the season was their record against top teams. While the Bulls dominated teams with sub-par records, they performed poorly against top-rated teams. At one point in the season, they were 2-20 against playoff teams.

StatMuse @statmuse The Bulls record against the top 8 teams in the league:



Suns: 0-2

Grizzlies: 0-2

Heat: 0-3

Warriors: 0-2

Bucks: 0-3

Jazz: 1-1

76ers: 0-4

Celtics: 1-1



Total record: 2-18 The Bulls record against the top 8 teams in the league: Suns: 0-2Grizzlies: 0-2Heat: 0-3Warriors: 0-2Bucks: 0-3Jazz: 1-176ers: 0-4Celtics: 1-1Total record: 2-18 https://t.co/mb9rbb7gTB

The roster turnover isn't significant enough for the Bulls to improve this season. The Chicago Bulls are expected to end their season within the 7-10 seed range.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Chad Marriott