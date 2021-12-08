"We play Counter-Strike a lot together" - Nikola Jokic opens up about his friendly relationship with Nikola Vucevic

Nikola Jokic and Nikola Vucevic, despite being fierce rivals on the court, share a friendly relationship off the court.

The two primary centers have shared a bond since Nikola Jokic's first year in the league. After the Nuggets lost 97-109 to Nikola Vucevic and Co., Joker had the following to say about the Montenegrin player, as published in an article written by NBC Sports:

“We have a great relationship. He’s a great player. I actually don’t remember how I met him the first time, but I was with him at All-Star a couple times, we hung out together. He helped me with some personal stuff. He’s (been) here a long time. We play Counter Strike a lot together."

Jokic continued:

“I’m happy to be able to see him getting better and better. When he was in Orlando, they made the playoffs a couple years. He was really trying to find a new home, and I think this (the Bulls) is a really good situation for him.”

"He is one of the best players in the league" - Nikola Vucevic on Nikola Jokic

Nikola Jokic, who's the reigning MVP, has become the face of the Denver Nuggets franchise. He helped his team reach three consecutive playoffs after a five-year-long drought. Meanwhile, Vucevic plays for the Chicago Bulls. He is an excellent center, who has become a lethal mid-range shooter.

Before their win against the Serbian player's team, Nikola Vucevic had the following to say about the reigning MVP, as reported in the article written by Rob Schaefer:

“He's done great for himself, he's been able to adapt well and take over and become one of the best players in the league now. But whenever you see a young guy that comes in you try to help him."

Nikola Vucevic continued:

"It's not easy. I mean, you leave your home, you leave your country, your friends, your family, everything to come here. It's obviously a dream come true for all of us, but it's still not easy to do when you leave everything behind, you have to come here, it's all new. It's a whole different world.”

Denver clashed with Chicago on Monday. Although Jokic and his team lost the game, the 6'11" center registered 17 points, 15 assists, and 12 rebounds. This marked the 60th triple-double of his career and he passed Larry Bird's record of 59. Vucevic had 20 points and 10 rebounds in the same game. His performance helped the Bulls push their record to 17-8.

