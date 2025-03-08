"We’re currently in the new Magic-Bird era": Lakers fans relish Celtics matchup as tickets go as high as $23,112

Fans of the LA Lakers are excited for the scheduled matchup of their new-look team against its bitter rivals Boston Celtics this weekend just as the prices of the tickets for the game have skyrocketed.

The Lakers, with Luka Doncic now part of their attack, visit the Celtics on Saturday at the TD Garden in Boston. Tickets for the game have been a hot commodity, with reports saying that the cheapest go for $485 and courtside seats going for $23,112, becoming the 7th most expensive NBA regular season game ever on online ticket marketplace TickPick.

Lakers fans expressed their excitement over the latest matchup between the longtime rivals. They took X (formerly Twitter) to share their thoughts.

One fan boldly proclaimed:

"We're currently in the new Magic-Bird era."

"Finals preview time! Reaves about to light up the Garden again," another laid down.

"2 big markets but f the Celtics," a comment said.

"LUKA WILL GET HIS REVENGE FROM THE FINALS," a user moved to remind.

"Lakers Celtics would be a better finals than laker Cavs," another suggested.

"Lakers are reviving the NBA," a fan wrote.

"It's going to be epic! Lakers by 8," a user fearlessly called it.

The game on Saturday is the final meeting between the teams this season, with the Lakers winning their first encounter, 117-96, on Jan. 23 in Los Angeles.

Entering the game, the LA Lakers (40-21) are riding an eight-game winning streak while the Celtics (45-18) have won three in a row.

Luka Doncic encouraged by team chemistry ahead of Lakers match against Celtics

Slovenian NBA superstar Luka Doncic will be playing his first LA Lakers-Boston Celtics rivalry game this weekend and is positive of their chances as they have steadily built team chemistry leading up to it.

Joined the Lakers last month in an earth-shaking three-team deal, Doncic has helped reinvigorate Los Angeles' campaign as the season hits the homestretch. They have won eighth straight and moved to second place in the Western Conference.

Following their latest win on Thursday over the New York Knicks, the 5-time NBA All-Star spoke about the progress he and his new team have been making.

He said:

"I think we have a great team, we have great players. Chemistry is building. We have great guys. I am just happy to be part of this."

The game against Boston will mark the first time that Doncic will take on the Celtics after he lost to them in the NBA Finals last season as the leader of the Dallas Mavericks.

As a member now of the Lakers, 'The Don' has been going for 23.8 points, 8.1 rebounds, 8.1 assists and 1.9 steals in 10 games so far.

