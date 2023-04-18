"We're deep"- Tyrese Maxey sends a warning to the league after a statement victory over the Nets in Game 2

The Philadelphia 76ers took over Game 2 against the Brooklyn Nets and Tyrese Maxey led the team in spectacular fashion. The Sixers' depth and starpower proved to be too much for the Nets to handle, which was the reason they won the second game of the series.

Maxey ended the game with 33 points and made six three-pointers in their second playoff game of the year. The Nets sent a double team on Joel Embiid, which was the same defensive tactic they used in Game 1. But that didn't stop Embiid from getting 20 points and 19 rebounds in Game 2.

After the game, the 22-year old shared how he was able to make an impact on the game. Additionally, Maxey mentioned how Embiid has started to trust his teammates, which was a huge key in their win against Brooklyn tonight.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"They did a little bit of different things defensively, tonight. They did a little bit of trapping, a little different trapping, but we were prepared. We went to halftime, we figured out what we gonna do." Maxey said.

"I talked to Joel. To me, someone that's so dominant and gets trapped every single play and still be able to make the right basketball play, that was big time for him."

"We're deep. Again, I talked to him [Embiid], he been trusting us. He trusted me, he trusted Tobias to make some big shots tonight and that's what we did. And we came out on this end, we got real stingy. We got every rebound, he had like 20 rebounds, too. That was a good team effort."

Harden wasn't able to impact the game as much as the others and only had eight points, five rebounds and seven assists. Luckily for the Sixers, Tobias Harris helped out with 20 points and 11 rebounds.

You might also be interested in reading this: "Bailed out Harcheeseburger"- NBA fans rave about Tyrese Maxey's dominant 33-point performance to carry the Sixers to a 2-0 lead over the Nets

Tyrese Maxey's recent performance could give the Sixers the series win against the Nets

Brooklyn Nets v Philadelphia 76ers - Game Two

Tyrese Maxey and the Sixers have taken advantage of their starpower and have utilized their All-Stars to the fullest. The Nets, on the other hand, haven't figured out a way to stop Philly from using their stars. This could be the key to them winning the series over Brooklyn.

As the Nets are focused on stopping Embiid in their first-round series, they could forget about the other guys on the Sixers roster. The defense, for instance, focused solely on stopping Embiid from forgetting to stop others like Maxey from getting hot.

Also read: What are Tyrese Maxey's contract details with Sixers? Salary, Duration, and more

Poll : 0 votes