The phrase "We're done with the 90s" has spread like wildfire across social media over the past week, sparking a lively debate campaign on platforms like TikTok and other social media pages. The videos challenging the notion that defense was superior in the 1990s have been mainly created by Gen Z NBA fans.

This viral term is usually followed by short videos showing that Michael Jordan, dubbed as the best player of all time, is not as good as NBA analysts believe.

One fan on X cut two minutes and 20 seconds from Game 6 of the 1997 NBA Finals between the Chicago Bulls and Utah Jazz to suggest a sloppy game among NBA legends like Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Karl Malone and John Stockton.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Many see that Gen Z basketball fans want to discredit the '90s mainly because Steph Curry can't make it into the Top 10 list of best all-time players, which includes other '90s players like Shaquille O'Neal, Kobe Bryant and Tim Duncan.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Others debated that "old heads" insisted that Gen Z basketball fans did not watch games back then which they did.

Expand Tweet

Some debate that LeBron James is better the Michael Jordan as he never learned to dribble on his left and had Scottie Pippen leading in different categories other than scoring.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

There are also some basketball fans who pulled up a video of Michael Jordan being defended well by 5-foot-3 Muggsy Bogues to push the agenda.

Expand Tweet

The other spectrum of "We're done with the 90s"

Of course, with all the debate of carried by "We're done with the 90s," there are a slew of basketball fans who also came out defending how good '90s basketball was, and the outtakes of Gen Z fans are outrageous.

There is a fan who said that Michael Jordan would be just like Jaylen Brown of the Boston Celtics in 2020s basketball.

Expand Tweet

One even brought up that LeBron James has been taking post-up lessons from two-time NBA champion in the '90s, Hakeem Olajuwon of the Houston Rockets.

Expand Tweet

The 'We're done in the 90's debate' has been spewing in the NBA, but there are also some who would dare the Gen Z content creators to do the same with American football, music and even anime.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet