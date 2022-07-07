"We're gonna go at whenever we play, but when we step outside the line, that's my dawg" - Chet Holmgren comments on his matchup with Kenny Lofton Jr. in summer league

Chet Holmgren had an amazing NBA Summer League debut for the OKC Thunder on Tuesday against the Utah Jazz. The No. 2 pick put up 23 points, seven rebounds, four assists and six blocks in the 98-77 win over the Jazz.

However, he was outplayed the next day by undrafted Memphis Grizzlies rookie Kenny Lofton Jr. Holmgren only contributed 11 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks. It was still an impressive statline, but he shot only 27.3%.

The Thunder beat the Grizzlies 87-71, but Holmgren had trouble guarding Lofton in the first half. The 280-pound Memphis rookie was too much to handle for Holmgren's 190-pound frame. Lofton ended the game with 19 points, six rebounds and three assists.

Holmgren and Lofton spoke for a while after the game before walking off the court. The Thunder rookie told Holly Rowe of ESPN that they were just talking trash. Holmgren added that they are friends, and he believes Lofton would be in the league for a long time.

"That's my dawg, you know?," Holmgren said. "We was just talking a little trash with each other. We're gonna go at at it. He's gonna be in the league for a long time, hell of a player. We're gonna go at it whenever we play, but when we step outside the lines, that's my dawg for sure."

With the win on Wednesday, Holmgren and the Thunder are now 2-0 in the Salt Lake City Summer League. They will face the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday to wrap up their campaign. After Wednesday's game, the Thunder will participate in the Las Vegas Summer League.

Chet Holmgren's incredible Summer League debut

Chet Holmgren at the 2022 NBA Draft

Chet Holmgren was the No. 2 pick by the OKC Thunder in this year's draft. Holmgren has been described as a 'unicorn' due to his unique size and ability to shoot, defend and handle the ball. He made his NBA Summer League debut on Tuesday, and it was a spectacular show.

The 20-year-old prospect hit a Summer League record six blocks and also shot 77.8% and hit four 3-point shots.

Fox Sports' Colin Cowherd was very impressed by the Thunder rookie's Summer League debut. Cowherd compared Holmgren with Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki. Holmgren did hit a one-legged fadeaway, a Nowitzki special, on Tuesday against the Jazz.

"I saw a little Dirk Nowitzki, but he's taller, and he may be able to handle the ball better," Cowherd said. "Dirk Nowitzki often could not get by defenders and was not strong physically but was one of the great all-time scorers in league history."

"It's very hard for me to see him not succeeding at some level. The sport is moving into him." — Chet Holmgren dazzles with 23 Pts, 7 Reb & 6 Blk in summer league debut...

