"We’re not a puppet" - Cam Newton backs DeMar DeRozan over Kings star's fan photo scuffle

Sacramento Kings star DeMar DeRozan got into trouble after an altercation with a fan. The fan was recording a video of himself when he spotted DeRozan inside a restaurant. Hoping for an interaction with the veteran NBA player, the fan put the camera close to DeRozan’s face.

DeRozan was visibly annoyed and retaliated. DeRozan tried to push the fan away, and the situation escalated into a physical altercation. The next part of the fan's footage shows him inside an ambulance.

Former NFL star Cam Newton weighed in on the incident during his show, "4th & 1 with Cam Newton." The former Carolina Panthers quarterback sided with DeRozan and criticized the fan’s behavior.

"My man, that camera was so close and it kinda startled him (DeRozan), you can see it," Newton said. "What happened to social distancing?

"It's a way to go about getting a picture. It's a way with just saying like, 'Hey, yo DeMar.' He ignored you, okay. 'DeMar.' Ignored you again. Bro, walk away. We're not no goldfish, we're not your caged animal and we're not a puppet. We are human beings, too."

Newton emphasized the importance of approaching public figures respectfully. He added that giving athletes a choice in how to respond fosters better interactions. He also noted that most fans aren’t after a photo; they want a story to share.

According to TMZ, police responded to the incident involving DeRozan and the fan. Sgt. Brandon Painter of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has launched an investigation, according to The Sacramento Bee’s Jason Anderson.

Shannon Sharpe defends DeMar DeRozan

Former NFL star Shannon Sharpe also supported DeMar DeRozan for his reaction. On Sunday’s episode of his show "Nightcap," Sharpe explained why the fan was out of line for invading the Kings star’s personal space.

"You don't know these people like that. Approach them with respect," Sharpe said (2:28:31). "When you play a stupid game, you win stupid prizes."

The guest on that episode, former NBA star Joe Johnson, added that many people aim to provoke athletes just to create viral content. Sharpe went as far as to say the individual involved in the altercation wasn't a real fan.

