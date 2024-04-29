"We're a veteran squad" - James Harden breaks down Clippers not panicking despite blowing 31-point lead vs Mavericks

The LA Clippers avoided going down 3-1 in their Western Conference series against the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday due to big-time performances from James Harden and Paul George. With Kawhi Leonard not suiting up, Harden and PG combined for 66 points, both getting 33 apiece in a 116-111 win.

With the series tied at 2-2 and shifting back to Crypto.com Arena for Game 5, the Clippers have the momentum and home-court advantage.

However, they almost came away empty-handed as they blew a 31-point lead. When asked what was going through their minds when they saw their lead evaporate, James Harden said:

"Nothing, just keep our composure. We're a veteran squad, know what I mean? We knew how great they were especially at home. They didn't want to go back to LA with the series tied 2-2, so they gave it all they had in the second half. We just kept our composure, kept pushing away, getting buckets and defensively just engaging to get stops."

With the series tied, the Mavs-Clippers series is one of the most exciting first-round matchups in this year's playoffs, and both team's stars are stepping up to ensure their squads come out on top.

James Harden credits Paul George's cold Game 3 performance for his aggression in Game 4

Game 3 was a nightmare game for the LA Clippers' stars. Outside of James Harden, who shot 7 of 13, including 5-for-8 from downtown, for 21 points, the other All-Stars, namely Paul George and Kawhi Leonard, struggled to get going in a 101-90 loss on Friday.

In Game 3, PG was held to only seven points on 3-for-11 shooting (1-for-6 from beyond the arc). He made up for that by having a massive bounce-back performance in Game 4 where he dropped 33 points, going 11-for-19, including 7-for-10 from beyond the arc.

After the game, Harden talked about Paul George's performance. He said that his aggression contributed to his good game and that part of the reason for his aggressiveness was that he did not have a good game in their previous contest.

While PG struggled in Game 3 and Kawhi Leonard has missed two of the four contests against the Mavs, James Harden has remained consistent for the Clippers.

In their 109-97 Game 1 victory, Harden had 28 points and eight assists. In a 96-93 Game 2 loss, he scored 22 and had the same number of dimes as in the opener. While his team lost in Game 3, he was once again its most reliable and consistent option. He scored 21 points and remained a bright spot for his team.

