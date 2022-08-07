“We really don’t deserve to be on the court with him” - 4x NBA champion says he hates when Michael Jordan is compared to others, says nobody is in his vicinity

Michael Jordan is considered the best basketball player of all time. He won six championships and numerous accolades. Almost two decades after his retirement, he is still considered the greatest ever by many.

Andre Iguodala recently spoke about Jordan and how amazing he is. Iguodala has been in the NBA for 18 years and has established himself as one of the best two-way players ever. He won four championship rings during his incredible journey in the league and is also an Olympic gold medalist.

Iggy knows how hard it is to complete, both in the NBA and internationally, which is why he praised Michael Jordan. Iguodala spoke about Jordan's greatness on his "Point Forward" podcast with Evan Turner, and here's what he said:

"I don't think any of us are in his vicinity. There's nothing wrong with being second to MJ. There's nothing wrong with that. And I hate when we try to compare people to MJ and then its like it's not even close. We really don't deserve to be on the court with him, that's my take."

This came right after Turner and Iguodala talked about the Dream Team, which is considered the greatest basketball team ever assembled.

Michael Jordan is still the GOAT

Jordan never lost in the NBA Finals, despite reaching it six times in his career. He is one of the best scorers in the history of the league, yet his defense was also incredible.

Besides his impressive NBA career, Michael Jordan also led the US men's Olympic basketball team to two gold medals. The first time, it happened in 1984, and the second time, Jordan was on the Dream Team.

Andre Iguodala believes that the 2012 US men's Olympic team was the best, but that Michael Jordan and his team would have beaten anyone else. The four-time NBA champion also thinks that no one gets close to Jordan in terms of greatness and that he's way ahead of the competition.

Will LeBron James ever surpass Jordan?

LeBron James is considered the second-best player in NBA history by most fans and analysts. However, as amazing as he is, many people don't think that he is close to Michael Jordan yet.

The Los Angeles Lakers forward has won four championship rings and many other accolades. He has also won gold medals at the Olympics, yet despite all of this, he is still far behind Jordan.

StatMuse @statmuse Most all-time wins when scoring 30 points:



397 — Michael Jordan

349 — LeBron James Most all-time wins when scoring 30 points:397 — Michael Jordan349 — LeBron James https://t.co/E9t4dmudzr

James is entering his 20th season and will try to win another championship ring before he retires. If he retires with five or six rings, it won't be surprising if he earns the title as the greatest of all time. But four rings just won't cut it.

What makes Jordan's career even more impressive is the fact that he achieved so many things while playing only 15 years in the NBA. LeBron's longevity has been impressive, but Jordan has won six rings, five MVPs, 10 scoring titles, and a lot more in his relatively short career.

