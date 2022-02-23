"We've had our eyes on him for quite some time, truth be told" - Sean Marks opens up on the impact he is expecting from Ben Simmons and other new Brooklyn Nets signings

Sean Marks is excited about the addition of Ben Simmons to the Brooklyn Nets roster. The Nets general manager spoke about the versatility of the talented Australian baller, who was traded by the Philadelphia 76ers on February 10, the day of the NBA's trade deadline.

Marks said of Simmons in a media interaction held on Tuesday:

"Yeah, I mean, no secret. He's an elite NBA basketball player. We've had our eyes on him for quite some time, truth be told. His versatility stands out - just what he can do on the court, both ends of the court - offensively and defensively. I think it's how he fits with our group, what we need, where our holes are. Every roster has certain holes here and there. You're spending, not only the offseason, but you're spending the trade deadline trying to plug those holes. Trying to see, okay, that didn't quite work or this does."

"They all fill some needs" - Sean Marks on new additions to roster, which includes Seth Curry and Andre Drummond in addition to Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons was traded by the Philadelphia 76ers to the Brooklyn Nets, along with Seth Curry and Andre Drummond.

Marks explained how the addition of Curry and Drummond will benefit Brooklyn. He also spoke about the value of adding Goran Dragic to the roster. The Nets signed Dragic after the veteran point guard secured a contract buyout with the San Antonio Spurs.

Marks said of the new players:

"And not only the addition of Ben, as you mentioned, but the addition of Andre and Seth and now Goran - they all fill some needs and some glaring needs. It will be great to have those guys around. Going to Goran for a little bit, battle-tested... the shooting for Seth, the defensive rebounding presence that Andre brings and just a big body out there."

Marks concluded his assessment of Ben Simmons by pointing out the unique skillset the Australian brings to the Nets squad. He said:

"And back to Ben, he can lead the break. A guy that can grab a defensive rebound and go in there and everyone else just fill the lanes. I don't know if he is a point-guard, I don't know if he's a four-man, I don't know if he's a five-man. I do know that he's a hell of a basketball player. We're excited about him."

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh