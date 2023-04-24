"We wanted to get out to a good start" - D'Angelo Russell talks about historic Lakers start in the first quarter of Game 3

The LA Lakers had a historic first quarter in Game 3 of their first-round playoff matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday. LA finished the quarter with a 35-9 advantage, with its 26-point lead tying the largest lead after a first quarter in NBA playoffs history.

According to combo guard D'Angelo Russell, getting off to a fast start was a point of emphasis for the Lakers. This comes after LA fell behind 30-19 after the first quarter of their 103-93 Game 2 loss in Memphis.

“Last game, I think they got out to a great start and we kind of won the battle after that,” Russell said postgame.

“But the start they got out to, it had us swimming upstream from that point on. We wanted to get out to a good start and control our own flow from there.”

The Grizzlies' nine first-quarter points marked the fewest points in a quarter by any team this season. Likewise, it also marked the fewest points in a quarter by a Lakers opponent since the Houston Rockets in 2004.

D'Angelo Russell on Anthony Davis’ monster performance in Lakers' Game 3 win over Memphis

Anthony Davis put in a tremendous performance against the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 3

The LA Lakers were led by star big man Anthony Davis in their 111-101 Game 3 win over Memphis. Davis finished with 31 points, 17 rebounds, two assists, two steals and three blocks on 45.8% shooting.

During his postgame interview, D'Angelo Russell spoke about his growing chemistry with AD. Russell and Davis have only played a total of 19 games together (regular season and playoffs), but have connected for some big plays in that time.

“The more reps we get, the better, the more comfortable (we get),” Russell said.

“He’s played with a lot of players, a lot of guards, obviously, so he’s probably seen everything. So, for myself, just trying to get those reps in to make it a smooth transition.”

The former Minnesota Timberwolves man then raved about his star teammate's dominance.

“He just dominated the game from every aspect,” Russell said.

“Rebounding, scoring, defensively, he just controlled the game, honestly. When he’s playing that well and dominating the game, it’s easy to follow that.”

Following their Game 3 win, the LA Lakers lead their first-round series against the Memphis Grizzlies 2-1. Game 4 will take place on Monday night in LA.

