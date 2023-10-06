"We weren’t used to playing that hard": Kings' Coach Mike Brown believes increased physicality backfired in playoff showdown with Warriors

Last season, the Sacramento Kings shocked many by ending their record-setting playoff drought. Their 48-34 record in the regular season was good enough for the third seed in the Western Conference. Heading into the 2024 season, head coach Mike Brown cited one key area that led to their downfall in the postseason.

While the Kings were able to secure the No. 3 seed, they weren't rewarded for their stellar play in the regular season. Waiting for them in round one was Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors. They managed to make things interesting and go seven games, but eventually found themselves on the wrong end of an upset.

During a recent interview with Sportskeeda Mark Medina, Mike Brown touched on what went from for them in the series with the Warriors. The heightened physicality of postseason basketball was something he feels the team wasn't prepared for.

“The most physical teams are usually the best teams, especially deep in the playoffs. Throughout the regular season last year, we weren’t as physical. We relied on our ability to score throughout the course of the season. When we got to the playoffs, we upped our level of physicality against Golden State. But because of that, it took away from us on the offensive end of the floor. We weren’t used to playing that hard. We weren’t used to playing as physically like we did against the Warriors."

Seeing how this was a major factor in their downfall, Brown is putting an emphasis on physicality heading in training camp this year.

The Sacramento Kings gained valuable experience last postseason

Even though their run was short, the Sacramento Kings gained valuable experience in the playoffs last year. Not only did they get a taste of what postseason play was like, but they squared off against a Golden State Warriors team that understands what it takes to win a title.

For young teams, that first taste of postseason action is invaluable when it comes to taking the next step. Having finally gotten over the hump, Brown and company now know first-hand the difference between regular season and postseason play.

With their core still in tact, the Kings will look to be competitive in the Western Conference for years to come. Led by All-Stars De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis, they have the talent to be a yearly playoff team.

Now that they have a taste of the postseason under their belt, Sacramento will be more prepared next time they find themselves in a physical playoff series.