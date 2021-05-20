"We will come back stronger next year" - Superfan Nav Bhatia confident Toronto Raptors will bounce back after disappointing 2020-21 campaign (Exclusive)

Nav Bhatia recently etched his name in NBA history as the long-time Toronto Raptors supporter became the first fan to be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

The Canadian native, whose roots can be traced back to India, has attended every Toronto Raptors home game since 1995, which has earned him the moniker 'Raptors Superfan'.

Nav Bhatia reveals the players he wished would play for the Toronto Raptors, shares his best moments as a fan

Sportskeeda recently got an opportunity to have a one-on-one conversation with Toronto Raptors superfan Nav Bhatia, who shared some lovely anecdotes involving the team and himself.

Nav Bhatia kicked off the interaction by sharing his elation over his induction into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

"It's an honor to be a part of Hall-of-Fame. It's a brilliant feeling, I feel so humbled," he said.

The tete-a-tete revolved around various subjects, including Mr. Bhatia's proudest moment as a Toronto Raptors fan.

"Number 1 would of course be October 22nd, 2019, when the championship banner was raised in our arena," said the legendary fan.

Nav Bhatia then revealed a heart-warming moment he shared with Toronto Raptors legend Vince Carter back in 2003.

"Vince met this Cancer-stricken child... He must have been 12 or 13 years old. It was a private affair, you know, because Vince is a shy guy. That is a moment which is very close to my heart."

Nav Bhatia is revered in the Toronto Raptors fan community and was even presented with an official NBA Championship ring by the team's president of basketball operations Masai Ujiri.

When asked about the players he would love to see play for the Toronto Raptors, Mr. Bhatia didn't hesitate while sharing his choices:

"Jamal Murray! He plays for Denver, he is a Canadian. The other guy would be... RJ Barrett."

Jamal Murray and RJ Barrett have made their names in the NBA despite being relatively young. Murray was instrumental in the Denver Nuggets reaching the Western Conference Finals in the 2020 NBA Playoffs, but is currently out of the ongoing campaign following an ACL tear.

I made a promise as a kid to my mom i would never remove my turban. Today it is in the Hall of Fame. Embrace what makes you different. It is your superpower. This is the crown I wear each day. Thank you mom. pic.twitter.com/s6cCjxbdhR — Nav Bhatia Superfan (@superfan_nav) May 19, 2021

Barrett, on the other hand, was the third pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, and has made huge strides in his sophomore year. He has played a pivotal role in the New York Knicks making the playoffs for the first time since 2013, and will now gear up to take on the Atlanta Hawks in the first round of the postseason.

Nav Bhatia shares update on the Rise Up Daughters of India Initiative and reveals expectations of Toronto Raptors for upcoming season

Nav Bhatia displays his Hall-of-Fame ring

Apart from being an ardent Toronto Raptors follower, Nav Bhatia is also a noted philanthropist. As an ambassador for the Rise Up Daughters of India initiative through World Vision, Mr. Bhatia has helped build and renovate 180 washrooms across 36 schools in Punjab's Faridkot, improving the lives of over 4,000 girls.

Nav Bhatia gave an update on the progress of the initiative, saying:

"Our next project is going to be in Alwar. Apart from building toilets for girls, we are also planning to build basketball courts."

Coming back to the Toronto Raptors, Nav Bhatia is confident the team will bounce back after missing the NBA Playoffs for the first time since 2013.

"Look - it was difficult for us this year, playing away from home in Tampa, without fans. But I'm sure we will come back stronger next year," he said.

The Toronto Raptors will have some tough decisions to make in the offseason, including a final call on Kyle Lowry's situation at the franchise. The team also has a glaring need for reinforcements, especially in the frontcourt and the bench departments.

"I witnessed firsthand the bias against our daughters in India. By improving school facilities for girls, we are showing everyone that a girl’s education is important. This is the importance of Rise Up Daughters of India." –@superfan_nav⁣⁠ Learn more: https://t.co/q3KUlKjE3h pic.twitter.com/MKffae4xDH — World Vision Canada (@worldvisioncan) February 13, 2020

Meanwhile, Nav Bhatia and other Toronto Raptors faithful are waiting on the NBA's verdict on whether the team will be allowed to play in Canada next season, after spending the 2020-21 campaign in Tampa Bay.

If that happens, you are likely to see Nav Bhatia in one of the front-row seats at the Scotia Bank Arena, getting in opposition players' faces and representing his team proudly as he always has.

