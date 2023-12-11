"Wearing a pair of Jordans, I averaged 1.2 points": Will Ferrell recalls 1986 sneaker era inspired by Michael Jordan

Comedian Will Ferrell went sneaker shopping with Complex and disclosed that he wore the "Air Jordan," which was inspired by NBA icon and Hall of Famer Michael Jordan. Ferrell stated that he wore these sneakers in high school, but they didn't help him much on the court.

"I remember all of it. I remember that, as you know, with Magic and Bird, Converse was the really big shoe," Ferrell said to Joe La Puma of Complex. I always wore Adidas because I have a very narrow, skinny foot. It would have been 85'-86', my senior year of high school, and a lot of these high schools were getting samples of these new Air Jordan's, and I literally had one of them." [the segment starts at 2:03].

"For basketball and we got to order them and they were super cool. Wearing a pair of Jordans i averaged 1.2 points a game but i was captain of our team. I was 6th man, a lot of hustle, rebounding. All the intangibles that don't show on the box score."

Ferrell attended the University High School in the city of Irvine, California, before moving to the University of Southern California.

Michael Jordan once opened up about what made him elite in basketball

Michael Jordan retired as one of the best basketball players of all time. He is in the conversation for the greatest player of all time, along with the all-time scoring leader, LeBron James.

Jordan played in the league for 19 years (1984–2003), capturing six championships and six Finals MVP awards.

The NBA legend and Hall of Famer once talked about what helped him become elite in basketball.

"I don't know. I think I have good hand-eye coordination. I always felt I could be a wide receiver in football," Jordan said. "I ran a 4.3 40 back in college. Of course, it was with the school's watch. In all sports I've always wanted to play the position where you can dictate the outcome of the game -- pitcher, a base-stealer, quarterback."

"I can throw a football about 60 yards. But it's my knowledge of basketball that is really high," Michael Jordan told ESPN back in 1998, via Basketball Network.

"I know every facet of the game, every trick of the trade, every little motivation, every little technique. But mostly I know how to attack people."

After his retirement, Michael Jordan purchased a stake in the Charlotte Hornets, but reportedly he sold his stake last summer for $3 billion.