  • "Welcome back Michael Jordan" - NBA fans thrilled as Bulls sign Mac McClung ahead of season opener

"Welcome back Michael Jordan" - NBA fans thrilled as Bulls sign Mac McClung ahead of season opener

By Nandjee Ranjan
Modified Oct 17, 2025 22:47 GMT
2025 NBA All Star - AT&amp;T Slam Dunk Contest - Source: Getty
NBA fans reacted to the Bulls signing Mac McClung ahead of season opener [Picture Credit: Getty]

NBA fans reacted to the Chicago Bulls signing Mac McClung for the 2025-26 season. Although McClung has won three NBA Dunk Contests, he has barely gotten any chance to show his talent on a regular-season roster.

On Thursday, Hoops Hype reported that McClung has agreed to a contract with the Bulls. However, the details of the deal are yet to be revealed.

Reacting to the news, one of the fans was happy that the league will finally have the defending Dunk Contest Champion on the NBA roster.

"Thank the Lord. Now the NBA dunk champion will actually play in the NBA."
Another fan commented that McClung was set to give some good dunk highlights in the the Bulls uniform.

"Mac's back in the league! 🔥 Let's see those dunks in Chicago 😤🐂."
One fan said that the Bulls signed Mac McClung only because he would then be eligible to participate in the Dunk Contest.

"They just want him on an NBA team before he does the dunk contest again & cuz the dunk contest will more likely be on NBC."
A fan hoped for McClung to get a real chance in the NBA.

"Wow, great news. I hope this guy gets a chance in thr NBA, not back to the g league. Nothing left to prove."
One of the fans compared McClung's return to Michael Jordan's iconic return to the NBA.

"Close enough welcome back Michael Jordan."

A fan was surprised that the Bulls picked McClung over Russell Westbrook, who was also a free agent before the Sacramento Kings signed him earlier this week.

"So the Bulls picked him over Russ."

One of the Bulls fans thought that it was one of the moves from the team, which wasn't disappointing.

"They finally did something can't be made about
Mac McClung's NBA career before returning to the Bulls

After Georgetown and Texas Tech, Mac McClung entered the 2021 NBA draft, where he was undrafted. However, the LA Lakers ended up signing him for the Summer League roster.

He later signed with the Lakers' G-League team, South Bay Lakers. He played 1 game with the Purple & Gold and scored 6 points in 22 minutes. In December, he signed with the Bulls and played one more game.

McClung signed with the Philadelphia 76ers for the 2022-23 season and showed that he just needed a chance to represent a team. In two games with the Sixers, McClung averaged 12.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game.

Mac McClung played next year in the G-League with the Osceola Magic and won the MVP award. Last season, he played 2 games with the Orlando Magic and won the Slam Dunk Contest.

