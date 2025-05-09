"Welcome to the Club Baby Girl": Ex-NBA and UNC guard Rashad McCants reacts after Bill Belichick’s GF Jordon Hudson reportedly banned

Former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is preparing to start the next chapter of his career with the University of North Carolina Tarheels. Unfortunately, his tenure there is already off to a bumpy start. Jordan Hudson, Belichick's girlfriend, was banned from UNC's football facility by the team, according to Pablo Torre.

Bill Belichick and Hudson have received shade from many people who believe their relationship is inappropriate because of the age gap between them. That, combined with how much influence Hudson has had with how Belichick is running things, triggered the university's decision. Hudson isn't the only the only person to be banned by UNC, though.

Hudson received sympathy from former UNC guard Rashad McCants, who is also banned. McCants played at UNC before a four-year career in the NBA.

UNC fans are excited for Bill Belichick's first year with the team, but the beginning of the era has been marred with off-field drama months before the season has begun.

The university's decision was made because it was concerned that Belichick's partner had too much control over what he was doing at the school. UNC took a risk bringing in the long-time NFL coach, believing that he can attract top recruits and transfers. The team has aspirations of making the College Football Playoff for the first time behind Belichick's leadership.

While banning Hudson from their football facilities appears to be a preventative measure solely for UNC, fans and experts worry that her relationship with Belichick could affect how the Hall of Famer is viewed by the sports world.

“There is deep worry for how detrimental Jordon can be for not just North Carolina but Bill's legacy, reputation — everything he has built and worked for over decades," said Torre about the situation.

Belichick and Hudson have been together for more than a year, but UNC's decision is a big moment in their relationship. Instead of being at her partner's side at the facility each day, Hudson will have to sit on the outside looking in, just like McCants.

Bill Russell's daughter disapproves of Bill Belichick's newest relationship

Many people have shared their opinions on Bill Belichick's relationship with Hudson. Most point to the 49 year age gap between them as the reason why they don't like them being together. However, Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell's daughter, Karen Thee Russell, only had a few words to express her displeasure of the two being together.

At the beginning of May, Russell's daughter reacted to a picture Bill Belichick and Hudson posted to their social media page. In the picture, Belichick is dressed as a fisherman who "caught" Hudson, dressed as a mermaid, on a hook. Russell's daughter only had a few words to say about the pitcure, but it sent a clear message.

"This is sad," said Russell's daugther. "#thirsty. #grifter."

Despite the hate they receive on social media about their relationship, Belichick and Hudson have presented a united front, saying publicly that they aren't going to separate. However, UNC's decision to keep Hudson away from their football program is just the latest addition to the drama.

