"Welcome to Clutch City" - Rockets legend Vernon Maxwell shouts-out Kevin Durant's Houston arrival with city tour invite

The Houston Rockets acquired Kevin Durant in a blockbuster trade with the Phoenix Suns on Sunday. ESPN reported that the Rockets sent Dillon Brooks, Jalen Green, the No. 10 pick this year and five future second-round picks.

Durant has been one of the most talked-about names in the trade market recently. After a failed season with the Suns, Durant was expected to leave Phoenix, especially after the team tried to trade him midseason.

The deal sent a wave of new hope across the city, and perhaps the most excited was Houston legend Vernon Maxwell. Maxwell, who won two NBA titles with the franchise in 1994 and 1995, welcomed the 15-time All-Star with a special post.

"Welcome to Clutch City @KDTrey5 let me give you a tour of the greatest city in the world homeboy," Maxwell tweeted.

In another post on X, Maxwell made a big declaration, predicting that the team will win the title next season

"The Rockets winning it all this year," Maxwell tweeted.

Houston finished second in the Western Conference this season. However, the team was eliminated in the first round by the Golden State Warriors. While the Rockets had good defense, they lacked good offense, and Durant could fix that.

What does Kevin Durant trade mean for the Houston Rockets?

Any team that has Kevin Durant on the roster has at least a decent chance of winning a title. However, since he left the Golden State Warriors in 2019, the two-time NBA champion has failed to reach the finals.

From Brooklyn to Phoenix, Durant played alongside some of the best scorers in basketball. The list includes Kyrie Irving, James Harden, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal.

Last season, Durant's Suns were ranked 13th in offensive rating and 27th in defensive rating. The imbalance hurt their season, and they failed to make the playoffs.

However, defense won't be an issue for Durant in Houston. The Rockets were ranked fifth in the league in defensive rating, but missed a certified All-Star scorer. They pulled a trade which gave them one of the best scorers in league history.

Vernon Maxwell's prediction of the Rockets winning it all isn't hyperbolic. With a young defensive core operating alongside Durant, Houston will likely have a chance at the title.

