"Went from Giannis sweepstakes to DeMar DeRozan talks" : NBA fans abuzz as Heat surprisingly lead odds to land 6x All-Star

The Miami Heat are in the market for a go-to star after losing Jimmy Butler this past season. They are reportedly exploring the trade market this offseason for that player and have been linked to big stars such as Giannis Antetokounmpo in their search for a star.

A new name has emerged to be the likely player, and that is Sacramento Kings wing DeMar DeRozan. As per Bovada, the Heat are the frontrunners to land DeRozan at +145 as per Bovada.

DeRozan being linked to Miami has got several fans trolling the organization.

One fan said:

Steven Blathras @StevenBlathras Heat went from “leader in the Giannis sweepstakes” to Demar Derozan talks

Another posted:

𝙃𝙀𝘼𝙏 𝙉𝘼𝙏𝙄𝙊𝙉 @HeatvsHaters Heat leading the DeMar sweepstakes were so cooked 💔

Another said:

🌉 @sage12750 From play in team to play in team

Other fans shared their takes on whether DeRozan would be a good fit for the Heat or not or how far this move could take them.

One fan said:

ayisenJeff @130Jeffp Heat and nuggets. I don’t see demar fitting w certain teams

Another posted:

Snoop Von 💩 @SnoopVonPoop Long as they dont give up to much it could be an alright move!

One person said:

J @thismyburnerrrr Why not just rebuild? Is this really going to make them contenders ?

DeMar DeRozan will come into the second year of a three-year, $73.8 million deal (figure as per Sportrac) next season. As such, Miami can't swoop in and negotiate a deal with him directly and will need to acquire him via trade.

Still, the Kings might be looking to rebuild after trading away De'Aaron Fox and firing Mike Brown. As such, they might be willing to let DeRozan go without receiving an All-Star caliber player in return.

Also read: NBA Mock Trade: Heat land Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nuggets move on from Michael Porter Jr. in blockbuster 3-team deal

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Anthony Davis reportedly both have interest in playing for the Miami Heat

The Miami Heat could see a huge turnaround if the rumors regarding the players who want to play for them are true. According to the May 13 episode of "The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz," both Giannis Antetokounmpo and Anthony Davis want to play in Miami, as per Jonathan Zaslow.

"They have both reached out to Miami," Zaslow said.

Giannis has been rumored to be a name to watch this offseason after the Milwaukee Bucks' exit from the playoffs. The 2025-26 season will mark the beginning of his three-year, $175 million extension and any team that wants to acquire him will have to pay a hefty price.

Miami might not have the assets to trade for Giannis without sacrificing competitiveness. This could affect the Greek Freak's willingness to join Miami. However, being able to pair up with Davis could be a way to lure him.

Similarly, Davis is coming into the first year of his own three-year extension next season. Securing both stars could set Miami up for another run at a title, but it could also cost them long-term to land these two stars.

