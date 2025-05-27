  • home icon
"Went from Giannis sweepstakes to DeMar DeRozan talks" : NBA fans abuzz as Heat surprisingly lead odds to land 6x All-Star

By Miguel de Guzman
Modified May 27, 2025 20:15 GMT
NBA: Miami Heat at Sacramento Kings - Source: Imagn
NBA fans react to the Miami Heat emerging as frontrunners to land DeMar DeRozan (Photo credits: IMAGN)

The Miami Heat are in the market for a go-to star after losing Jimmy Butler this past season. They are reportedly exploring the trade market this offseason for that player and have been linked to big stars such as Giannis Antetokounmpo in their search for a star.

A new name has emerged to be the likely player, and that is Sacramento Kings wing DeMar DeRozan. As per Bovada, the Heat are the frontrunners to land DeRozan at +145 as per Bovada.

DeRozan being linked to Miami has got several fans trolling the organization.

One fan said:

Another posted:

Another said:

Other fans shared their takes on whether DeRozan would be a good fit for the Heat or not or how far this move could take them.

One fan said:

Another posted:

One person said:

DeMar DeRozan will come into the second year of a three-year, $73.8 million deal (figure as per Sportrac) next season. As such, Miami can't swoop in and negotiate a deal with him directly and will need to acquire him via trade.

Still, the Kings might be looking to rebuild after trading away De'Aaron Fox and firing Mike Brown. As such, they might be willing to let DeRozan go without receiving an All-Star caliber player in return.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Anthony Davis reportedly both have interest in playing for the Miami Heat

The Miami Heat could see a huge turnaround if the rumors regarding the players who want to play for them are true. According to the May 13 episode of "The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz," both Giannis Antetokounmpo and Anthony Davis want to play in Miami, as per Jonathan Zaslow.

"They have both reached out to Miami," Zaslow said.
Giannis has been rumored to be a name to watch this offseason after the Milwaukee Bucks' exit from the playoffs. The 2025-26 season will mark the beginning of his three-year, $175 million extension and any team that wants to acquire him will have to pay a hefty price.

Miami might not have the assets to trade for Giannis without sacrificing competitiveness. This could affect the Greek Freak's willingness to join Miami. However, being able to pair up with Davis could be a way to lure him.

Similarly, Davis is coming into the first year of his own three-year extension next season. Securing both stars could set Miami up for another run at a title, but it could also cost them long-term to land these two stars.

About the author
Miguel de Guzman

Miguel de Guzman

Miguel is a basketball writer at Sportskeeda with an overall experience of 7 years. A lover of the sport owing to its mental aspect, he has played it throughout high school and college as a power forward and small forward, and has also coached high school and college basketball teams. These experiences have given him a unique perspective on the game, which translates into insightful content.

For Miguel, the San Antonio Spurs, especially during the Tim Duncan era, were the embodiment of team basketball. He respects Gregg Popovich's empathy toward his players and his understanding of the game. The Spurs' titles, Kobe Bryant's poignant "Dear Basketball" tribute, Derrick Rose's remarkable 50-point game with Minnesota and Magic Johnson's remarkable comeback are among Miguel's top basketball moments.

For his articles, he conducts thorough research, cross verifies information with at least three sources, and sometimes sacrifices speed for accuracy. Content simplification and maintaining a neutral view on topics are his strengths.

Miguel follows other sports, particularly the NFL, and when not working he enjoys hobbies like cooking and playing video games.

Know More

