"Went from hanging banners to square 1 again" - NBA fans troll Lakers for targeting Dejounte Murray amid franchise's post IST slump

The LA Lakers have been a constant spot for trade this season. The team was earlier linked to the Chicago Bulls and the Toronto Raptors.

However, given their condition, reportedly, the Lakers are targeting Dejounte Murray from the Atlanta Hawks. This did not sit well with the NBA fans.

After The Athletic's Shams Charania shared the news of the possible trade through a post on ClutchPoints, fans went on X (formerly Twitter) to troll the Lakers.

Reacting to the post, one of the users did not hold back from making fun of the Lakers by alluding to their championship-winning franchise.

"Went from hanging banners to square 1 again lol," the user wrote.

Another user wrote,

"Why is every deadline trade always about the Lakers? I thought this year's team was set during the Summer."

Here are some reactions from the fans on X:

The Lakers are already in a tough spot after the NBA In-Season Tournament. Before the season started, they were arguably the best offseason trade. However, they have barely been able to capitalize on their assets.

Although the Lakers have an impressive roster, they lack depth in defense and three-point shooting. Solving either of these two problems might help them through the season.

Why are the Lakers targeting Dejounte Murray over Zach LaVine?

The LA Lakers are the main talk of the NBA trade rumor this season. And after displaying an interest in a Chicago Bulls trade earlier, the team's focus has shifted to the Atlanta Hawks. According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, Dejounte Murray could be a potential target for the Lakers.

The Lakers may want to acquire Murray because of what they would have to give up in return. He is a more viable option from a financial standpoint.

Murray will earn an average of $30 million with his four-year extension that starts next season, making $25 million in the 2024-25 season. So, he is more profitable for the Lakers than Zach LaVine. LaVine would cost too much for the Lakers as he is set to make $43 million next year with his contract.

However, the problem with acquiring Murray is what the Hawks would want in return. Murray is a proven scorer and clay off the ball if Trae Young is not on the floor. If the Hawks give up, there is little chance that they would even consider the trade if Austin Reaves is not in the conversation for the trade.