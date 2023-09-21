What is the 2023 FIBA Intercontinental Cup?

The 2023 FIBA Intercontinental Cup is set to kick off on September 21 and will run until September 24, at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore.

The annual tournament, endorsed by FIBA and the NBA, features a competition among teams from different professional leagues from around the world. The FIBA Intercontinental Cup first took place in 1966 and ran until 1987 before experiencing an extensive hiatus.

It was then brought back for one year in 1996 before taking another break and returning in 2013. The tournament has taken place every year since.

This year’s tournament will mark the 33rd edition of the event and the first time the FIBA Intercontinental Cup will be held in Asia. It will also feature an expanded field consisting of six teams.

Previous winners of the FIBA Intercontinental Cup include Real Madrid, Panathinaikos, the University of Maryland and the Akron Goodyear Wingfoots.

Which team will represent the NBA at the 2023 FIBA Intercontinental Cup?

The NBA G League Ignite's home court

The 2023 FIBA Intercontinental Cup’s six-team field includes one team representing North America and the NBA from the NBA G League. It also features top teams from Asia, Europe, South America and Africa. The full field for the tournament is as follows:

G-League Ignite: USA (NBA G-League representative)

Zhejiang Golden Bulls: China (Chinese Basketball Association representative)

Al Ahly: Egypt (Basketball African League champions)

Sesi Franca: Brazil (Basketball Champions League Americas champions)

Telekom Baskets Bonn: Germany (Basketball Champions League Europe champions)

Manama Club: Bahrain (West Asia Super League champions)

What is the format of the 2023 FIBA Intercontinental Cup?

FIBA Intercontinental Cup trophy

As for the format of the 2023 FIBA Intercontinental Cup, teams are divided into two groups of three in the first round. Group A includes the G-League Ignite, Al Ahly and Sesi Franca. Meanwhile, Group B features the Zhejiang Golden Bulls, Manama Club and Telekom Baskets Bonn.

Each team will play two games against the other members of their group. The winners from each group will then advance to the final, while the runner-ups from each group will play in the third-place game.

