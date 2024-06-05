"What about all that a*s hair on your head" - Marlon Wayans comically pinpoints only difference between LeBron James & Michael Jordan

Famed comic and actor Marlon Wayans shared his take on the difference between Michael Jordan and LeBron James during an appearance on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon." He joked that men should learn to let go of their hair, which urged him to talk about the two athletes.

While fans have often compared their achievements and how the two greats played the game, the "White Chicks" star comically pinpointed:

"That's the difference to me, between Michael Jordan and LeBron [James]," Wayans said (at 1:05 in the video below). "It's not about basketball. Michael cut his hair. Michael started trends... and then he cut his hair.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I don't know how LeBron shoots. If I'm a basketball player and I'm talking nonsense, I'd be talking about his hair all the time, 'You get that shot, what about all that a** hair on your head, LeBron?'"

Trending

While Jordan entered the league with hair, it didn't last long as he opted to go bald. Now, most fans recognize the former Chicago Bulls athlete as a bald NBA star. James, on the other hand, has been a subject of memes online with his reluctance to shave his hair off.

Also read: LeBron James in awe of "most ridiculous shot ever" by Kyrie Irving, heaps praise ahead of NBA Finals

LeBron James' teammate trolls him for his receding hairline

It's a known joke around the league and among fans that LeBron James has a receding hairline. Even his teammates are aware of it. James' All-Star teammate, Anthony Davis, didn't pump the brakes when he joked about the four-time champion's hairline back in April.

A fan made an artwork of the Lakers star, and the hairline that the fan drew became the focus for Davis.

"He's kind of going bald right there, I kind of see the resemblance. That's what really gave it away," Davis said. "Everything else, it was tough. But the hair? Right away, Bron."

Expand Tweet

James expressed surprise at the hair and agreed he is losing hair, later comparing the drawing to Homer Simpson, from the hit animated sitcom, "The Simpsons."

Also read: In Photos: LeBron James' wife Savannah James decks out in luxurious $4,643 Alaïa dress and YSL pumps