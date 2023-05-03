What is Anthony Davis' ethnicity? Looking at LA Lakers superstar's cultural roots

Los Angeles Lakers' star player Anthony Davis was born in Chicago, IL in 1993 to Erainer and Anthony Davis Sr. He is of African-American descent, a fact that is not in doubt as both his parents and grandparents also belong to the same ethnic community.

The Lakers superstar comprises a large majority of players in the NBA who are part of the ethnic community. As a superstar with a platform, he has also done a lot to give back to his community. He was especially active as a social worker during the time of the coronavirus pandemic.

Since being drafted in 2012, Davis has been on a steady rise to stardom. After fulfilling his potential as a two-way player, he won his first NBA title with the LA Lakers in 2020.

Anthony Davis dominates in Game 1

Anthony Davis has been a crucial factor for the LA Lakers. After coming off a tremendous first-round series against the Memphis Grizzlies, Davis came out firing against the Golden State Warriors.

It was evident that Davis would be vital against the Warriors, and he delivered in every sense. With 30 points and 23 rebounds, he dominated the game, while his shot-blocking skills and rebounding proved to be game-changing.

To top it off, Davis practically shut down the paint for the Warriors. By coming up with four blocks on the night, the Lakers big man was a constant threat as a rim-protector.

The Lakers eventually managed to hold off a fourth-quarter comeback led by Steph Curry and the Warriors. With a 117-112 win in Game 1, the Lakers also took a crucial lead in the series.

With Game 2 back at the Chase Center, the Lakers will hope to take a 2-0 lead on Thursday night.

