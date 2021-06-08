What has been the biggest blowout in NBA Playoffs history?

The Brooklyn Nets eviscerated the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 2 of Round 2 of the 2021 NBA playoffs, registering a 86-125 win on the night. In what was a truly dominant performance from the tip-off to the final second of the game, the Brooklyn Nets didn't allow a single Bucks player to touch the 20-point mark.

The Nets' demolition of the Bucks will go down as one of the biggest blowouts in NBA history, but simultaneously, it also throws up the question - What is the biggest blowout in NBA Playoffs history?

What is the largest margin of victory in NBA Playoffs history?

Kevin Durant was unstoppable for the BrooklynNEts against the Milwaukee Bucks

The biggest blowout in NBA Playoffs history happened between the Denver Nuggets and the New Orleans Hornets in Game 4 of the 2009 Western Conference first-round series. The margin of victory was 58 points, as Carmelo Anthony led the Denver Nuggets to a 121-63 win on the road, with his team scoring almost twice as many points as the Hornets.

12 YEARS AGO TODAY

The Nuggets beat the Hornets 121-63!

58 is the largest margin of victory in NBA Playoff history pic.twitter.com/7Ov6FR9of6 — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) April 28, 2021

Carmelo Anthony scored 26 points, dished out 7 assists and grabbed 6 rebounds on the night, while his banana-boat crew brother Chris Paul could only muster 4 points in 36 minutes of action. Chauncey Billups also played a major role in the rout, tallying 17 points.

The defeat put the New Orleans Hornets in a difficult position in the series, giving the Nuggets a near unassailable 3-1 lead. The Hornets went on to lose Game 5 as well, bowing out of the postseason with a 4-1 loss.

The Denver Nuggets' 58-point win margin is tied with a Minneapolis Lakers win over the St. Louis Hawks in a postseason game that took place back in 1956. The two teams met in the 1956 Western Division semifinals, and the Lakers inflicted an embarrassing 133-75 loss upon the Hawks.

Returning to the present day, the Milwaukee Bucks find themselves in a precarious spot in the NBA playoffs ahead of Game 3, down 2-0 in the series. The Bucks will have the luxury of playing the next two games on home-court, but winning both of those games has become imperative for head coach Mike Budenholzer and the team.

Kyrie Irving after the James Harden-less #Nets battered the #Bucks by 39, the biggest playoff blowout in team history: “We’re capable of greatness every single night: Just depends on the approach we have coming in." #NBA https://t.co/gIPZecYxLX — Brian Lewis (@NYPost_Lewis) June 8, 2021

The Brooklyn Nets have flexed some serious muscle in the 2021 NBA Playoffs so far. They absolutely breezed through the first two games of the Eastern Conference semi-finals without former MVP and one of the NBA's best players, James Harden.

