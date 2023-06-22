What are the Boston Celtics retired numbers? Taking a closer look at one of the most decorated franchise in NBA History

The Boston Celtics stand as one of the most esteemed franchises in the NBA, boasting a rich history that stretches back to the inception of the league. With a record-tying 17 NBA titles, the Celtics have cemented their place among basketball's elite.

Established in 1946, the Celtics were pioneers in the NBA, laying the foundation for the sport. Over the years, they have accumulated a remarkable number of championships, exemplifying their dominance in the league.

Boston's success has attracted some of the most exceptional players to grace the basketball court. From the early days of the NBA to the present era, the Celtics have been home to a legendary roster of talent.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The team proudly displays 36 retired jerseys hanging from their arena's rafters. While certain numbers may hold greater significance, each retired jersey holds its own special place within the franchise's history.

The first Celtics' jerseys to be retired belonged to Bob Cousy and Ed Macauley. Both had their numbers "14" (Cousy) and "22" (Macauley) retired on Oct. 26th, 1963.

Since then, the Celtics have retired several jerseys - 36 in total. Iconic numbers such as Bill Russell's No. 6, Larry Bird's no. 33 and John Havlicek's no. 17 hang from Boston's rafters.

Basketball Forever @bballforever_ Bill Russell refused to have a traditional ceremony or broadcast for his jersey retirement after dealing with racism in Boston.



Instead, he asked for a private retirement that only people part of the Celtic organisation could attend. Bill Russell refused to have a traditional ceremony or broadcast for his jersey retirement after dealing with racism in Boston. Instead, he asked for a private retirement that only people part of the Celtic organisation could attend. https://t.co/4BzoCCq4w1

Read: “Kudos to the league”, “What about LeBron?” - Fans react as NBA announces that the late Bill Russell’s number 6 jersey will be retired

The Boston Celtics has even retired the numbers for some of their legendary coaches. Walter Brown and Red Auerbach had the numbers "1" and "2" retired to honor their contributions to the franchise.

Former Celtics player Jim Loscutoff even requested that his name be retired instead of his number so that others could wear it.

Boston has even retired the numbers of players who brought them success in the modern era. Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce and Reggie Lewis see their jerseys hanging from the rafters of the TD Garden for their impact on the team.

NESN @NESN



@GeorgeBalekji | #Celtics | nesn.com/video/celtics-… The Boston Celtics honored legend and world champion forward Kevin Garnett with his jersey retirement on Sunday night at TD Garden. The Boston Celtics honored legend and world champion forward Kevin Garnett with his jersey retirement on Sunday night at TD Garden.@GeorgeBalekji | #Celtics | nesn.com/video/celtics-… https://t.co/0uTh2SYjbW

Boston Celtics acquire Kristaps Porzingis

After a disappointing end to the playoff run, the Boston Celtics are looking to make some changes. With the offseason underway, the Celtics have made their first big move by acquiring Wizards big man Kristaps Porzingis in a three-team trade.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn The Boston Celtics are finalizing a deal to acquire the Washington Wizards’ Kristaps Porzingis, sources tell ESPN. Porzingis is opting into his $36M contract for 2023-2024 and getting his trade to the Celtics. The Boston Celtics are finalizing a deal to acquire the Washington Wizards’ Kristaps Porzingis, sources tell ESPN. Porzingis is opting into his $36M contract for 2023-2024 and getting his trade to the Celtics. https://t.co/tRVEfI8nnI

The Celtics fulfilled the trade by moving Marcus Smart to the Memphis Grizzlies. While moving Smart may not be as well-received by the fans, Porzingis could be a solid addition.

Poll : 0 votes