What did Chance Comanche do? Looking at G League player facing kidnapping charges

Chance Comanche, a Stockton Kings player, was arrested by the FBI on Friday. He is held in Sacramento County (California) Jail for a felony charge.

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, Comanche hasn’t been granted bail yet. He has played two seasons with the Kings. He averaged 14 points and seven rebounds per game this season in the G League.

According to KLAS, CBS’ Las Vegas station, Comanche, 27, was arrested by the bureau on a warrant for first-degree kidnapping in his alleged connection with the disappearance of a woman in Las Vegas. The team confirmed to USA TODAY that the player has been released from the team.

Reportedly, Comanche was arrested after a 23-year-old woman, Marayna Rodgers, went missing in Las Vegas. She is from Washington and was on a trip to visit Sin City. Rodgers was last seen on Dec 6.

The inmate record of Comanche said that the player was arrested under PC 1551.1 felony charges without a warrant.

California law states that an individual can be arrested without a warrant “upon reasonable information that the accused stands charged in the courts of any other state with a crime punishable by death or imprisonment for a term exceeding one year.”

Chance Comanche’s basketball career

Comanche is a 6-foot-10 player who plays for the Sacramento Kings’ affiliated team in the G League. During the 2022-23 season, Comanche played just one game for the Portland Trail Blazers.

Comanche went undrafted in the 2017 NBA Draft after playing for the University of Arizona as a college student. So far, he has played 24 games for the Stockton Kings in the past two seasons. He has also played in The Basketball League and Türkiye Basketbol Ligi.

Reportedly, Comanche is scheduled to appear in Sacramento County court on Tuesday. According to the reports, Comanche is the second person arrested in connection with the investigation.

Sakari Harnden was the first person who was arrested in relation to the missing person. Harnden is facing kidnapping charges and is in Las Vegas jail on $500,000 bail.

Harnden is also facing theft charges in Las Vegas Justice Court. According to 8 News Now Investigators, she is accused of stealing a Rolex.