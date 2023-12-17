Who is Chance Comanche? Stockton Kings player's arrest explored

Chance Comanche of the Sacramento Kings' G-League affiliate, the Stockton Kings, has been arrested by the FBI and is reportedly facing first-degree kidnapping charges. He has been waived by the Kings and is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old big man is allegedly connected with the disappearance of a woman in Las Vegas a couple of weeks ago. The woman, identified as Marayna Rodgers, works as a medical assistant in Washington, and her disappearance happened on Wednesday.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Chance Comanche is in a Sacramento jail and is dealing with charges of first-degree kidnapping. Neither the Sacramento Kings nor the NBA have provided a statement so far.

According to the New York Post, a friend of Rodgers, Sakari Harnden, has also been arrested and will appear in court twice this week.

"A criminal complaint accused Harnden of 'detaining Rogers against her will and without her consent for the purpose of killing her and/or inflicting bodily harm,'" the New York Post reports, citing 8 News Now as a source.

Per the report, Chance Comanche was in Nevada for a Kings' G-League game on Dec. 5 and was in the city of Portland for another G-League game two days later. Marayna Rodgers disappeared on Dec. 6.

Chance Comanche's basketball career

Chance Comanche joined the University of Arizona in 2015, coming off the Beverley Hills High School. As part of the Beverley Hills' basketball team, he had averages of 20.1 ppg, 16.0 rpg and 4.0 bpg.

However, his college numbers with Arizona weren't too impressive, as he fell to 4.9 ppg and 2.8 rpg. After two years there, he decided to enter the draft, but he went undrafted and has spent the vast majority of his playing career in the G-League since then.

Comanche has played for the G-League affiliate teams of the Memphis Grizzlies, Cleveland Cavaliers and Sacramento Kings, respectively, since 2017. In between, he has also spent time in The Basketball League and the Turkish Basket League.

In the NBA, he has played only one game, as a member of the Portland Trail Blazers in the 2022-23 season, where he had seven points, three rebounds and one block.

Before his arrest, Chance Comanche had appeared in 13 games with the Stockton Kings and averaged 14.0 ppg, 7.0 rpg, 1.2 apg and 1.4 bpg in 24.7 mpg. The Kings have won just four of their first 14 games this season and have been on a six-game losing skid.