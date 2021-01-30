What channel is LA Clippers vs New York Knicks on tonight? Time, TV schedule & Live stream l NBA Season 2020-21

The LA Clippers and New York Knicks have both played some excellent basketball in recent games and are set to face off in an interesting clash at the Madison Square Garden.

The LA Clippers are in stellar form and have won 9 of their last 10 games. They are on course to secure a top-three seed in the Western Conference for the second straight year, with both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George playing at an MVP level.

In this winning run, only the rejuvenated Atlanta Hawks have been able to beat Ty Lue's side. If the LA Clippers keep performing at the same level, they could very well overtake the Utah Jazz to claim the West's top seed in the near future. The Clippers are currently second, with a record of 15-5.

Much like their opposition, the New York Knicks have looked much improved since the end of the previous campaign. After being one of the least competitive teams in the NBA for the last few years, the franchise has surpassed expectations that were set at the start of the season.

The Knicks currently have a 9-11 record, good for 8th in the East, and are unexpectedly in the race for a place in the 2021 NBA Playoffs.

Team News - LA Clippers

LA Clippers

The LA Clippers go into this game with one of their starters already ruled out. Patrick Beverley has been the franchise's starting point guard this season and has done exceptionally in the role given to him by head coach Tyronn Lue.

However, the 32-year-old is unlikely to feature against the New York Knicks due to soreness in his right knee.

Additionally, Jay Scrubb will continue his stint on the sideline and is unlikely to be back out on the court anytime soon due to the severity of his foot injury.

Injured: Jay Scrubb

Doubtful: Patrick Beverley

Unavailable: None

Team News - New York Knicks

New York Knicks

The New York Knicks go into this game with just a single injury concern. Reggie Bullock has missed the New York Knicks' last few games due to a neck injury and has been ruled as questionable for the clash against the LA Clippers.

The New York Knicks will miss the 29-year-old sharpshooter and it will be interesting to see how the team replaces him against one of the best teams in the NBA at the moment.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Reggie Bullock

Unavailable: None

At what time will the LA Clippers vs New York Knicks NBA game commence?

USA: 31st January 2021, 1:00 PM (Eastern Time)

INDIA: 31st January 2021, 11:30 PM (Indian Standard Time)

Where and How to watch LA Clippers vs New York Knicks?

Local coverage of the game will be available on MSG Network. The game can also be live-streamed on the NBA League Pass.

