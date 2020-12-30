What Channel is New Orleans Pelicans vs Phoenix Suns on tonight? Time, TV schedule & Live stream l NBA Season 2020-21

The New Orleans Pelicans and Phoenix Suns are set to face off in an exciting Western Conference matchup in NBA Season 2020-21. Both teams come into this game in good form after winning two of the three games they have played this season.

Both sides missed the postseason in the 2019-20 campaign and have made significant acquisitions in the offseason. Expect this game to be a fascinating encounter between two playoff contenders.

New Orleans Pelicans - Team News

The New Orleans Pelicans have a largely healthy roster to pick from ahead of this game. The only injury concerns, as of now, are Nicolo Melli and Wenyen Gabriel.

Melli's injury doesn't seem to serious, but his presence against the Phoenix Suns is still in doubt due to discomfort in his left knee. Gabriel, on the other hand, has been ruled out ahead of this game.

Injured: Wenyen Gabriel

Doubtful: Nicolo Melli

Suspended: None

Phoenix Suns - Team News

The Phoenix Suns have some injury concerns of their own heading into this game. Jalen Smith has been ruled out of the clash against the New Orleans Pelicans due to an ankle injury. The 20-year-old is a valuable piece of the Suns' rotation and will be missed during this game.

LUKA x BOOK



The top clutch moments from these two rising superstars careers thus far!@luka7doncic and the @dallasmavs clash with @DevinBook and the @Suns TONIGHT at 10:30pm/et on ESPN. #KiaTipOff20 pic.twitter.com/vK01c3m7SA — NBA (@NBA) December 23, 2020

Fortunately for the Phoenix Suns, Dario Saric has reportedly been recovering well from his quadriceps injury and is now likely to feature in the upcoming match.

Injured: Jalen Smith, Abdel Nader

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

At What time will New Orleans Pelicans vs Phoenix Suns commence?

USA: 29th December 2020, 10:00 PM (Eastern Time)

India: 30th December 2020, 8:30 AM (Indian Standard Time)

Where and How to watch New Orleans Pelicans vs Phoenix Suns?

For those in the USA, this game will be broadcasted locally on the Fox Sports Network.

International fans can stream the game live on the NBA League Pass.

