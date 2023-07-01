What are Damian Lillard's contract details with Blazers? Salary, duration & more

Damian Lillard's contract has been a hot topic as of late as teams around the league look to put together offers for the seven-time All-Star. From the sounds of things, Lillard would prefer to go to either the Miami Heat or Brooklyn Nets, however both teams will have to put together packages to match contracts.

With that, many fans have been wondering about Damian Lillard's contract, and how it could play into where the elite guard winds up playing next season. Currently, Lillard is in the midst of a four-year deal worth $176 million, that saw him ink a two-year extension last summer.

Given that, Lillard currently has two years left on his contract, plus his two-year extension before hitting free agency prior to the 2027-28 season. The two-year max extension brought his deal to a $225 million contract, with the sharpshooter earning $45.6 million this season and $48.7 million next year.

You can see the full breakdown below.

Year Salary 2023-24 $45.6M 2024-25 $48.8M 2025-26 (Extension) $58.5M 2026-27 (Extension) $63.2M (Player option)

At the time he signed the extension, Damian Lillard spoke about the situation in Portland to NBA.com, saying that he was eager to hit the ground running.

“I’m as anxious as I’ve ever been to get out there and make something happen,” he said. “I’m in a great space mentally and physically. I’m gonna come into this season comfortable and ready to do me, and do me at the highest level.”

How the Miami Heat could navigate Damian Lillard's contract

With Lillard eager to join the Miami Heat, the team will now have to figure out how to navigate Damian Lillard's contract. Given his contract, and the fact that he is still under contract, the Heat will have to make a fair offer if they want the Blazers to accept.

While there were previous reports of the Heat offering a deal that included Duncan Robinson and quite a few picks, the Blazers were reluctant to accept. From the sounds of things, if the Heat want to have any hope of acquiring Lillard, they'll likely have to part ways with Tyler Herro.

In addition, ESPN's Zach Lowe had predicted that the Heat could give up Jaime Jaquez Jr. or Nikola Jovic as part of the deal. With Gabe Vincent and Max Strus joining other teams and parting ways with the Heat, the team will have its work cut out in matching contracts in a trade.

Considering the team stands alone as the preferred landing spot for Damian Lillard, it seems to be only a matter of time before Damian Lillard's contract is dealt to Miami.

