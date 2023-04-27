What are Davion Mitchell's contract details with the Sacramento Kings? Salary, duration and more details explored

Sacramento Kings guard Davion Mitchell is currently playing his third season in the NBA. With a four-year deal in hand, Mitchell is expected to be part of the Kings payroll until the 2025 offseason at least.

The Kings exercised their club option on Davion Mitchell after his sophomore season. Mitchell was on his rookie-scale contract which, after the club option, amounted to roughly $21 million. Following the the 2024-25 season, Mitchell will be a restricted free agent.

As a restricted free agent, Mitchell will be allowed to test the waters and see what offers other teams may have for him. However, before he can sign a new contract with another team, the Kings will have the chance to match the offer sheet to bring him back.

A similar situation was seen with Deandre Ayton in the offseason. After failing to receive an extension from Phoenix, Ayton garnered interest from Indiana. Although the Pacers presented a handsome offer for Ayton, the Suns had the chance to match it.

Mitchell will certainly be an asset for Sacramento. As a solid defensive guard, the 24-year old has a lot of potential as a role player off the bench.

Davion Mitchell has potential to be a valuable bench asset

Davion Mitchell hasn't necessarily been impressive on the stat sheet. In fact, his numbers have come down from last season. In his sophomore season, Mitchell is averaging a measly 5.6 points, 1.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists.

While this is a marked decrease from the 11.5 points he averaged last season, Mitchell has found more ways to contribute.

Mitchell is viewed as an absolute menace on the defensive side of the ball. While being extremely strong for his size, he is also quite agile and routinely pesters opposing guards.

Having earned the nickname "Off-Night", Mitchell presents himself as a valuable asset off the bench. While also considering that he isn't foul prone, he can certainly be a positive addition for the up-and-coming Sacramento Kings in the future as well.

