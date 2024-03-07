"What a day": Captain Klay Thompson shares maritime bliss in the Bay Area, reveals San Francisco getaway in $273,069 boat

Klay Thompson loves to be back in the Bay Area after a successful four-game road trip with the Golden State Warriors. Captain Klay was back on Wednesday as the Warriors welcomed the Milwaukee Bucks at the Chase Center. The four-time NBA champion went to the game using his $273,069 boat.

Thompson shared his view on going into the arena for Wednesday's game on Instagram Live. He loved the sea and the sights from his boat called the Nordic Knice, which he also named the Splash Express.

"What a day," Thompson said. "Look at this day, people. Look at this, are you kidding me? That is glassy, that is glassy, that's what we all came to see. Look at her (Golden Gate Bridge), look at her, that's nice. Look at this day. This conditions are immaculate."

Klay Thompson was also excited about the upcoming salmon season and could not wait to go fishing with his buddies. Thompson also boasted the Bay Area's Angel Island State Park and was just overall happy to be back on the ocean.

One of the reasons Thompson missed the water is the Golden State Warriors' four-game road trip. It was a success since they won three out of the four, although that lone loss was a humiliating one against the Boston Celtics, who beat them by 52 points.

However, Golden State got wins over the Washington Wizards, New York Knicks and Toronto Raptors. February was a great month for the Warriors, and they will look to continue to climb up the standings for the rest of the campaign. Thompson averaged 15.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists during the road trip.

What is Klay Thompson's boat?

Klay Thompson fell in love with the ocean during his recovery from a torn ACL and a ruptured Achilles tendon that kept him out for two years. Thompson bought a 2019 Axopar 37 Cabin and called it the Nordic Knife. Depending on the situation, he also called it the Splash Express at times.

An Axopar 37 Cabin is worth around $273,069 and is described as a boat with great design and performance. It's also highly rated because of its efficiency and functionality. It's known for its quality, with Axopar being one of the fastest-growing boat companies in the world.

Thompson told the New York Post in 2021 the reason why he loves to ride his boat to practices and games.

"It’s been so good for my mental health," Thompson said. "When the days would get really tough, I would take a cruise into the city or toward Oakland or just be out in nature. It always helps."

