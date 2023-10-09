What are DeMar DeRozan's contract details with Bulls? Salary, duration and more explored

DeMar DeRozan's contract with the Chicago Bulls expires at the end of the 2023-24 season, as the All-Star guard/forward signed a three-year, $80 million contract with the franchise in the summer of 2021. This year, he is set to earn $28.6 million and hopes he will be able to lead Chicago to a deep playoff run.

Over his two years with the franchise, DeRozan failed to help the Bulls fight for the NBA championship and wants to change that moving forward.

DeMar DeRozan's contract is an issue that Chicago needs to deal with before or during the regular season. The All-Star guard/forward can sign a new deal with the Bulls or hit free agency next summer. Should he decide to sign an extension with the team, DeMar DeRozan's contract eligibility is for four years and $179 million.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Still, it is unclear what offer the Bulls will make him, as they have already signed lucrative extensions with fellow stars Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic, and they should keep an eye on the salary cap to avoid luxury tax.

DeMar DeRozan wants to stay with the Bulls amid contract extension talks

DeMar DeRozan's contract extension is a priority for Chicago, and the two sides have already initiated conversations. The veteran guard/forward is in no rush to sign and has let his agent, Aaron Goodwin, take care of the situation.

Still, he has shared his willingness to continue to play for the Bulls and remain with the franchise long-term.

"That’s a place I want to be and end my career. I want to accomplish everything I’ve set out to accomplish. That’s all I can worry about and control. I have the utmost confidence in myself. I’ll let my agent and the organization deal with those things, to be honest, man. From their standpoint, they want me to be there long-term and vice versa. We’ll see what happens from there," DeMar DeRozan told Mark Medina of Sportskeeda a few weeks ago.

"I have an agent. He deals with it, and I tell him to leave me alone so I can focus on my five kids. I'm not kidding you. I try not to focus on that and let him handle what he needs to handle," he told reporters during the Bulls' Media Day a week ago via ESPN.

Aside from DeMar DeRozan's contract, the Bulls want a winning season this year. Chicago will need role players to step up and make a difference on both ends, while the trio of DeRozan, LaVine and Vucevic will have another opportunity to guide the team to a deep postseason run.

"We have to make sure this is the right group. I believe in them, I have faith in them, and going into the season, we'll see how the season will play out," Bulls' executive vice president Arturas Karnisovas said last week via ESPN.

Another losing season could shake things up for Chicago and affect DeMar DeRozan's contract extension talks with the Bulls.

For now, the team has its sights set on the start of the regular season and the opening game vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder at home on Wednesday, October 25.