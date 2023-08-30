What is Eric Lewis' net worth? Taking a closer look at controversial NBA referee's salary

Eric Lewis' retirement from the NBA has caused a stir among fans. The former referee was under investigation by the league for suspected use of a social media account that was being used to defend his on-court decisions.

However, Lewis has walked away from a lucrative career, especially as he was one of the league's more senior officials. As such, Lewis left a substantial yearly salary on the table when he made his decision to step away from the NBA.

What was Eric Lewis' yearly salary?

While a league official's salary isn't readily available, there have been reports stating that Lewis earns approximately $550,000 per year. Lewis was among the top-earning officials in the NBA, with the salary range for a referee sitting between $180 thousand per year to $550 thousand.

What is Eric Lewis' net worth

Eric Lewis was a referee in the NBA for 18 seasons, climbing his way up the rankings and increasing his earnings as he developed into one of the most experienced officials in the league.

As such, Lewis has amassed a reported net worth of $5 million, which will allow him to have a comfortable life now that he has removed himself from his position and will likely be out of work for the foreseeable future.

What was the Eric Lewis social media scandal?

Throughout the 2022–23 NBA season, a Twitter account under the moniker 'Blair Cuttlif' was actively seeking out social media users who criticized Lewis' decisions during games.

Over time, fans began to suspect the account was a burner, with many postulating that Lewis himself was behind it.

Eventually, the NBA took notice of the account, as it consistently favored Lewis over the other referees in the NBA and was unusual in nature.

Lewis denied knowing about the Twitter account's day-to-day operations. Shortly after the investigation was announced, a now-deleted Tweet from 'Cuttlif' noted how it was Eric Lewis' brother, Mark Lewis, and apologized for putting the NBA referee in a bad position.

"I'm sorry that I put E, in this situation," the Tweet said, "but this ain't Watergate"

The account has since been deactivated, and the league's investigation has been closed following Lewis' retirement. As such, we will never know who was truly behind one of the more fun social media mysteries of recent years.

