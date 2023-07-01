What Free Agents are left in the NBA? Finding out more

The 2023 NBA free agency went full blast on June 30 at 6:00 PM ET. Some of the most sought-after players have been signed with a new team or stuck to more familiar grounds.

Some of the earliest who penned new contracts were Draymond Green, Khris Middleton, Jerami Grant, Fred VanVleet and Kyrie Irving. Green, Middleton, Grant and Irving remained with the teams they played for last season.

Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42



San Antonio- $29M



Houston- $25M



Sacramento- $18M



Key free agents on the board



D'Angelo Russell

Russell Westbrook

Ayo Dosunmu (R)

Patrick Beverley



Austin Reaves (R)

Max Strus

Donte DiVincenzo

Eric Gordon



Miles Bridges

Dillon Brooks

Only “Steady Freddy,” who was with the Toronto Raptors, took his talents somewhere else. VanVleet’s $130 million contract with the Houston Rockets was the largest for a former undrafted player.

BetMGM 🦁 @BetMGM List of undrafted players to sign $100M+ contract:



1. Fred Van Vleet



The free agency market, though, is still teeming with players who can help playoff teams to title contenders.

Here are some of the top names in NBA free agency:

#1, Brook Lopez

Brook Lopez, the former Milwaukee Bucks center is an unrestricted free agent. Lopez’s four-year 52 million contract with the Bucks expired after the end of last season.

Hoop Central @TheHoopCentral REPORT: There was “increasing word today” that Houston’s offer to Brook Lopez could even exceed 2-year/$40 Million, via @JakeLFischer REPORT: There was “increasing word today” that Houston’s offer to Brook Lopez could even exceed 2-year/$40 Million, via @JakeLFischer. https://t.co/EdR8d26lTV

Lopez is easily the best big man left among free agents. His two-way impact with the Bucks is well-chronicled. He could push a playoff contender into a legit championship hopeful.

#2, Austin Reaves

Austin Reaves is an unrestricted free agent. The LA Lakers can match any offer the guard/forward can get this summer. Many expected a few teams to entice him with a max four-year $100 million deal and screw up Rob Pelinka’s free agency plans.

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha After their last two signings (Rui Hachimura and Cam Reddish), the Lakers have enough room to bring both Austin Reaves and D’Angelo Russell back as well as sign two more veteran’s minimum free agents. They clearly need at least one more big. After their last two signings (Rui Hachimura and Cam Reddish), the Lakers have enough room to bring both Austin Reaves and D’Angelo Russell back as well as sign two more veteran’s minimum free agents. They clearly need at least one more big.

That scenario never materialized as no one has come up yet with that offer. Only a few teams such as the San Antonio Spurs and the Houston Rockets can give him that kind of money.

It’s looking like the Lakers can keep him at a discount and still build a championship-worthy roster. Pelinka has aced the free agency so far.

#3, Dillon Brooks

Dillon Brooks, despite being named to the All-NBA Defensive team, didn’t get the love from the Memphis Grizzlies. He was not re-signed after six years with the team.

Legion Hoops @LegionHoops



“Brooks believes he can fit on roster with Luka Doncic & Kyrie Irving AND get along with Irving.” REPORT: The Mavericks and Dillon Brooks have mutual interest, per @ScoopB “Brooks believes he can fit on roster with Luka Doncic & Kyrie Irving AND get along with Irving.” REPORT: The Mavericks and Dillon Brooks have mutual interest, per @ScoopB.“Brooks believes he can fit on roster with Luka Doncic & Kyrie Irving AND get along with Irving.” https://t.co/QcC7zXIXE1

The Dallas Mavericks are reportedly interested in hiring his services despite his seeming beef with Kyrie Irving last season.

#4, D’Angelo Russell

Rob Pelinka made it clear before NBA free agency started that the LA Lakers’ priorities were Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura. Hachimura has been signed to a new deal while Reaves is looking like he’s going to stay with the team.

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Free agent guard Gabe Vincent has agreed on a three-year, $33 million deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium . Vincent’s agent, Bill Neff, negotiated the new deal for a tremendous undrafted success story. Free agent guard Gabe Vincent has agreed on a three-year, $33 million deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Vincent’s agent, Bill Neff, negotiated the new deal for a tremendous undrafted success story. I'm hearing the Lakers still have interest in re-signing D'Angelo Russell, who has been their third priority behind retaining Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura. The Lakers signing Gabe Vincent likely signals that Dennis Schroder won't be back in Los Angeles. twitter.com/ShamsCharania/… I'm hearing the Lakers still have interest in re-signing D'Angelo Russell, who has been their third priority behind retaining Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura. The Lakers signing Gabe Vincent likely signals that Dennis Schroder won't be back in Los Angeles. twitter.com/ShamsCharania/…

Pelinka’s savvy moves can still allow him to keep D’Angelo Russell despite their acquisition of former Miami Heat point guard Gabe Vincent.

#5, Grant Williams

Grant Williams is a restricted free agent. The Boston Celtics, who can match offers for him, are reportedly unwilling to go over $20 million per season.

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA The Celtics have extended a qualifying offer to Grant Williams, making him a restricted free agent, a league source told @TheAthleticNBA The Celtics have extended a qualifying offer to Grant Williams, making him a restricted free agent, a league source told @TheAthleticNBA

Williams has a ton of playoff experience, tough, gritty and shot 39.7% from deep in his last three seasons in Boston.

Some notable NBA free agents

Player Position Experience Type Tier Dwight Powell C 9 UFA: Bird Rotation Dylan Windler SF 4 UFA: Bird Fringe PJ Washington PF 4 RFA: Bird Starter Matisse Thybulle SG 4 RFA: Bird Rotation Jaxson Hayes C 4 UFA: Bird Rotation Darius Bazley PF 4 UFA: Bird Fringe Romeo Langford SG 4 UFA: Bird Rotation Jaylen Nowell SG 4 UFA: Bird Rotation Jalen McDaniels PF 4 UFA: Bird Rotation Mason Plumlee C 10 UFA: Bird Starter Christian Wood C 7 UFA: Bird Starter Jae Crowder SF 11 UFA: Bird Starter Dario Saric PF 7 UFA: Bird Rotation Paul Reed C 3 RFA: Bird Rotation Torrey Craig SF 6 UFA: Early Bird Rotation Jeff Green PF 16 UFA: Early Bird Rotation Alex Len C 11 UFA: Early Bird Fringe Cory Joseph PG 12 UFA: Early Bird Rotation Max Strus SG 4 UFA: Bird Starter Kendrick Nunn PG 5 UFA: Early Bird Rotation Ishmael Smith PG 13 UFA: Early Bird Rotation Jock Landale C 2 RFA: Early Bird Rotation Moritz Wagner C 5 UFA: Bird Rotation Terence Davis SG 4 UFA: Bird Rotation George Hill PG 14 UFA: Early Bird Fringe Kelly Oubre Jr. SF 8 UFA: Early Bird Starter Javonte Green SF 4 UFA: Bird Rotation Justise Winslow PF 8 UFA: Early Bird Rotation Omer Yurtseven C 3 UFA: Bird Rotation Thanasis Antetokounmpo PF 5 UFA: Bird Fringe Ayo Dosunmu PG 2 RFA: Early Bird Rotation Dalano Banton PG 2 UFA: Early Bird Rotation Wenyen Gabriel PF 5 UFA: Early Bird Rotation Frank Ntilikina PG 6 UFA: Early Bird Fringe Hamidou Diallo SG 5 UFA: Early Bird Fringe Lonnie Walker IV SG 5 UFA: Early Bird Rotation Wesley Matthews SG 14 UFA: Early Bird Fringe Juan Toscano-Anderson SF 4 UFA: Non-Bird Rotation Aaron Holiday PG 5 UFA: Non-Bird Fringe Theo Pinson SG 5 UFA: Early Bird Fringe Robin Lopez C 15 UFA: Non-Bird Fringe Scotty Pippen Jr. PG 1 UFA: Two-Way Fringe Raul Neto PG 8 UFA: Non-Bird Fringe Isaiah Mobley PF 1 RFA: Two-Way Fringe Neemias Queta C 2 RFA: Two-Way Fringe Bismack Biyombo C 12 UFA: Early Bird Rotation T.J. Warren SF 9 UFA: Non-Bird Rotation Thomas Bryant C 6 UFA: Non-Bird Rotation Frank Kaminsky C 8 UFA: Non-Bird Rotation J.D. Davidson PG 1 RFA: Two-Way Fringe Taj Gibson C 14 UFA: Non-Bird Fringe Ron Harper Jr. SG 1 RFA: Two-Way Fringe Austin Rivers SG 11 UFA: Non-Bird Rotation Mfiondu Kabengele PF 3 UFA: Two-Way Fringe Matthew Dellavedova PG 9 UFA: Non-Bird Rotation JaMychal Green PF 9 UFA: Non-Bird Rotation Rodney McGruder SG 7 UFA: Bird Fringe Trent Forrest PG 3 RFA: Two-Way Fringe Luka Garza C 2 RFA: Two-Way Rotation Dennis Smith Jr. PG 6 UFA: Non-Bird Rotation Markieff Morris PF 12 UFA: Non-Bird Fringe Blake Griffin C 13 UFA: Non-Bird Rotation Anthony Lamb SF 3 UFA: Non-Bird Rotation Ty Jerome SG 4 RFA: Two-Way Rotation Theo Maledon PG 3 RFA: Two-Way Fringe Matt Ryan SF 2 RFA: Two-Way Fringe Louis King SF 3 UFA: Two-Way Fringe Gorgui Dieng C 10 UFA: Non-Bird Fringe Dewayne Dedmon C 10 UFA: Non-Bird Fringe Mac McClung PG 2 UFA: Two-Way Fringe Terrence Ross SF 11 UFA: Non-Bird Rotation Danny Green SF 14 UFA: Non-Bird Fringe Justin Holiday SG 10 UFA: Non-Bird Rotation Cody Zeller C 10 UFA: Non-Bird Rotation Patrick Beverley PG 11 UFA: Non-Bird Starter Russell Westbrook PG 15 UFA: Non-Bird Starter Will Barton SG 11 UFA: Non-Bird Rotation Goran Dragic PG 15 UFA: Non-Bird Fringe Donte DiVincenzo SG 5 UFA: Non-Bird Starter Derrick Jones Jr. PF 7 UFA: Bird Rotation Montrezl Harrell C 8 UFA: Non-Bird Rotation Malik Beasley SG 7 UFA: Bird Starter Kevin Knox SF 5 UFA: Non-Bird Fringe Michael Carter-Williams PG 10 UFA: Bird Fringe Eric Gordon SG 15 UFA: Bird Rotation Miles Bridges SF 5 RFA: Bird Starter Mohamed Bamba C 5 UFA: Bird Rotation Shaquille Harrison PG 5 UFA: Non-Bird Fringe Willy Hernangomez C 7 UFA: Bird Fringe Meyers Leonard C 10 UFA: Non-Bird Fringe Tristan Thompson C 12 UFA: Two-Way Fringe Sandro Mamukelashvili C 2 UFA: Non-Bird Fringe

