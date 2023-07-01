Create

What Free Agents are left in the NBA? Finding out more

By Michael Macasero
Modified Jul 01, 2023 13:19 GMT
Some notable names are still available in the NBA free agency market.
The 2023 NBA free agency went full blast on June 30 at 6:00 PM ET. Some of the most sought-after players have been signed with a new team or stuck to more familiar grounds.

Some of the earliest who penned new contracts were Draymond Green, Khris Middleton, Jerami Grant, Fred VanVleet and Kyrie Irving. Green, Middleton, Grant and Irving remained with the teams they played for last season.

Teams with significant roomSan Antonio- $29MHouston- $25MSacramento- $18MKey free agents on the boardD'Angelo RussellRussell WestbrookAyo Dosunmu (R)Patrick BeverleyAustin Reaves (R)Max StrusDonte DiVincenzoEric GordonMiles BridgesDillon BrooksMatisse… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Only “Steady Freddy,” who was with the Toronto Raptors, took his talents somewhere else. VanVleet’s $130 million contract with the Houston Rockets was the largest for a former undrafted player.

List of undrafted players to sign $100M+ contract:1. Fred Van Vleet- End of List - https://t.co/eukE3hfbkD

The free agency market, though, is still teeming with players who can help playoff teams to title contenders.

Here are some of the top names in NBA free agency:

#1, Brook Lopez

Brook Lopez, the former Milwaukee Bucks center is an unrestricted free agent. Lopez’s four-year 52 million contract with the Bucks expired after the end of last season.

REPORT: There was “increasing word today” that Houston’s offer to Brook Lopez could even exceed 2-year/$40 Million, via @JakeLFischer. https://t.co/EdR8d26lTV

Lopez is easily the best big man left among free agents. His two-way impact with the Bucks is well-chronicled. He could push a playoff contender into a legit championship hopeful.

#2, Austin Reaves

Austin Reaves is an unrestricted free agent. The LA Lakers can match any offer the guard/forward can get this summer. Many expected a few teams to entice him with a max four-year $100 million deal and screw up Rob Pelinka’s free agency plans.

After their last two signings (Rui Hachimura and Cam Reddish), the Lakers have enough room to bring both Austin Reaves and D’Angelo Russell back as well as sign two more veteran’s minimum free agents. They clearly need at least one more big.

That scenario never materialized as no one has come up yet with that offer. Only a few teams such as the San Antonio Spurs and the Houston Rockets can give him that kind of money.

It’s looking like the Lakers can keep him at a discount and still build a championship-worthy roster. Pelinka has aced the free agency so far.

#3, Dillon Brooks

Dillon Brooks, despite being named to the All-NBA Defensive team, didn’t get the love from the Memphis Grizzlies. He was not re-signed after six years with the team.

REPORT: The Mavericks and Dillon Brooks have mutual interest, per @ScoopB.“Brooks believes he can fit on roster with Luka Doncic & Kyrie Irving AND get along with Irving.” https://t.co/QcC7zXIXE1

The Dallas Mavericks are reportedly interested in hiring his services despite his seeming beef with Kyrie Irving last season.

#4, D’Angelo Russell

Rob Pelinka made it clear before NBA free agency started that the LA Lakers’ priorities were Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura. Hachimura has been signed to a new deal while Reaves is looking like he’s going to stay with the team.

I'm hearing the Lakers still have interest in re-signing D'Angelo Russell, who has been their third priority behind retaining Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura. The Lakers signing Gabe Vincent likely signals that Dennis Schroder won't be back in Los Angeles. twitter.com/ShamsCharania/…

Pelinka’s savvy moves can still allow him to keep D’Angelo Russell despite their acquisition of former Miami Heat point guard Gabe Vincent.

#5, Grant Williams

Grant Williams is a restricted free agent. The Boston Celtics, who can match offers for him, are reportedly unwilling to go over $20 million per season.

The Celtics have extended a qualifying offer to Grant Williams, making him a restricted free agent, a league source told @TheAthleticNBA

Williams has a ton of playoff experience, tough, gritty and shot 39.7% from deep in his last three seasons in Boston.

Some notable NBA free agents

PlayerPositionExperienceTypeTier
Dwight PowellC9UFA: BirdRotation
Dylan WindlerSF4UFA: BirdFringe
PJ WashingtonPF4RFA: BirdStarter
Matisse ThybulleSG4RFA: BirdRotation
Jaxson HayesC4UFA: BirdRotation
Darius BazleyPF4UFA: BirdFringe
Romeo LangfordSG4UFA: BirdRotation
Jaylen NowellSG4UFA: BirdRotation
Jalen McDanielsPF4UFA: BirdRotation
Mason PlumleeC10UFA: BirdStarter
Christian WoodC7UFA: BirdStarter
Jae CrowderSF11UFA: BirdStarter
Dario SaricPF7UFA: BirdRotation
Paul ReedC3RFA: BirdRotation
Torrey CraigSF6UFA: Early BirdRotation
Jeff GreenPF16UFA: Early BirdRotation
Alex LenC11UFA: Early BirdFringe
Cory JosephPG12UFA: Early BirdRotation
Max StrusSG4UFA: BirdStarter
Kendrick NunnPG5UFA: Early BirdRotation
Ishmael SmithPG13UFA: Early BirdRotation
Jock LandaleC2RFA: Early BirdRotation
Moritz WagnerC5UFA: BirdRotation
Terence DavisSG4UFA: BirdRotation
George HillPG14UFA: Early BirdFringe
Kelly Oubre Jr.SF8UFA: Early BirdStarter
Javonte GreenSF4UFA: BirdRotation
Justise WinslowPF8UFA: Early BirdRotation
Omer YurtsevenC3UFA: BirdRotation
Thanasis AntetokounmpoPF5UFA: BirdFringe
Ayo DosunmuPG2RFA: Early BirdRotation
Dalano BantonPG2UFA: Early BirdRotation
Wenyen GabrielPF5UFA: Early BirdRotation
Frank NtilikinaPG6UFA: Early BirdFringe
Hamidou DialloSG5UFA: Early BirdFringe
Lonnie Walker IVSG5UFA: Early BirdRotation
Wesley MatthewsSG14UFA: Early BirdFringe
Juan Toscano-AndersonSF4UFA: Non-BirdRotation
Aaron HolidayPG5UFA: Non-BirdFringe
Theo PinsonSG5UFA: Early BirdFringe
Robin LopezC15UFA: Non-BirdFringe
Scotty Pippen Jr.PG1UFA: Two-WayFringe
Raul NetoPG8UFA: Non-BirdFringe
Isaiah MobleyPF1RFA: Two-WayFringe
Neemias QuetaC2RFA: Two-WayFringe
Bismack BiyomboC12UFA: Early BirdRotation
T.J. WarrenSF9UFA: Non-BirdRotation
Thomas BryantC6UFA: Non-BirdRotation
Frank KaminskyC8UFA: Non-BirdRotation
J.D. DavidsonPG1RFA: Two-WayFringe
Taj GibsonC14UFA: Non-BirdFringe
Ron Harper Jr.SG1RFA: Two-WayFringe
Austin RiversSG11UFA: Non-BirdRotation
Mfiondu KabengelePF3UFA: Two-WayFringe
Matthew DellavedovaPG9UFA: Non-BirdRotation
JaMychal GreenPF9UFA: Non-BirdRotation
Rodney McGruderSG7UFA: BirdFringe
Trent ForrestPG3RFA: Two-WayFringe
Luka GarzaC2RFA: Two-WayRotation
Dennis Smith Jr.PG6UFA: Non-BirdRotation
Markieff MorrisPF12UFA: Non-BirdFringe
Blake GriffinC13UFA: Non-BirdRotation
Anthony LambSF3UFA: Non-BirdRotation
Ty JeromeSG4RFA: Two-WayRotation
Theo MaledonPG3RFA: Two-WayFringe
Matt RyanSF2RFA: Two-WayFringe
Louis KingSF3UFA: Two-WayFringe
Gorgui DiengC10UFA: Non-BirdFringe
Dewayne DedmonC10UFA: Non-BirdFringe
Mac McClungPG2UFA: Two-WayFringe
Terrence RossSF11UFA: Non-BirdRotation
Danny GreenSF14UFA: Non-BirdFringe
Justin HolidaySG10UFA: Non-BirdRotation
Cody ZellerC10UFA: Non-BirdRotation
Patrick BeverleyPG11UFA: Non-BirdStarter
Russell WestbrookPG15UFA: Non-BirdStarter
Will BartonSG11UFA: Non-BirdRotation
Goran DragicPG15UFA: Non-BirdFringe
Donte DiVincenzoSG5UFA: Non-BirdStarter
Derrick Jones Jr.PF7UFA: BirdRotation
Montrezl HarrellC8UFA: Non-BirdRotation
Malik BeasleySG7UFA: BirdStarter
Kevin KnoxSF5UFA: Non-BirdFringe
Michael Carter-WilliamsPG10UFA: BirdFringe
Eric GordonSG15UFA: BirdRotation
Miles BridgesSF5RFA: BirdStarter
Mohamed BambaC5UFA: BirdRotation
Shaquille HarrisonPG5UFA: Non-BirdFringe
Willy HernangomezC7UFA: BirdFringe
Meyers LeonardC10UFA: Non-BirdFringe
Tristan ThompsonC12UFA: Two-WayFringe
Sandro MamukelashviliC2UFA: Non-BirdFringe

