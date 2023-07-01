What Free Agents are left in the NBA? Finding out more

The 2023 NBA free agency went full blast on June 30 at 6:00 PM ET. Some of the most sought-after players have been signed with a new team or stuck to more familiar grounds.
Some of the earliest who penned new contracts were Draymond Green, Khris Middleton, Jerami Grant, Fred VanVleet and Kyrie Irving. Green, Middleton, Grant and Irving remained with the teams they played for last season.
Lopez is easily the best big man left among free agents. His two-way impact with the Bucks is well-chronicled. He could push a playoff contender into a legit championship hopeful.
#2, Austin Reaves
Austin Reaves is an unrestricted free agent. The LA Lakers can match any offer the guard/forward can get this summer. Many expected a few teams to entice him with a max four-year $100 million deal and screw up Rob Pelinka’s free agency plans.
After their last two signings (Rui Hachimura and Cam Reddish), the Lakers have enough room to bring both Austin Reaves and D’Angelo Russell back as well as sign two more veteran’s minimum free agents. They clearly need at least one more big.
That scenario never materialized as no one has come up yet with that offer. Only a few teams such as the San Antonio Spurs and the Houston Rockets can give him that kind of money.
It’s looking like the Lakers can keep him at a discount and still build a championship-worthy roster. Pelinka has aced the free agency so far.
#3, Dillon Brooks
Dillon Brooks, despite being named to the All-NBA Defensive team, didn’t get the love from the Memphis Grizzlies. He was not re-signed after six years with the team.
REPORT: The Mavericks and Dillon Brooks have mutual interest, per @ScoopB.“Brooks believes he can fit on roster with Luka Doncic & Kyrie Irving AND get along with Irving.” https://t.co/QcC7zXIXE1
The Dallas Mavericks are reportedly interested in hiring his services despite his seeming beef with Kyrie Irving last season.
#4, D’Angelo Russell
Rob Pelinka made it clear before NBA free agency started that the LA Lakers’ priorities were Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura. Hachimura has been signed to a new deal while Reaves is looking like he’s going to stay with the team.
I'm hearing the Lakers still have interest in re-signing D'Angelo Russell, who has been their third priority behind retaining Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura. The Lakers signing Gabe Vincent likely signals that Dennis Schroder won't be back in Los Angeles. twitter.com/ShamsCharania/…
Free agent guard Gabe Vincent has agreed on a three-year, $33 million deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, sources tell @TheAthletic@Stadium. Vincent’s agent, Bill Neff, negotiated the new deal for a tremendous undrafted success story.
Pelinka’s savvy moves can still allow him to keep D’Angelo Russell despite their acquisition of former Miami Heat point guard Gabe Vincent.
#5, Grant Williams
Grant Williams is a restricted free agent. The Boston Celtics, who can match offers for him, are reportedly unwilling to go over $20 million per season.