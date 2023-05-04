What is Golden State Warriors' record in NBA Playoff Conference semifinals?

Let's take a look at the Golden State Warriors' record in the conference semifinals. The team is currently in the middle of a showdown with the LA Lakers.

In the 'Steph Curry era' based on when the Davidson alum made his NBA debut for the 2009-10 season, the Golden State Warriors' record in the semis is 6-1. In Curry's first playoff appearance in 2013, the team made it to the second round before losing to the San Antonio Spurs.

After missing the playoffs the following year, Curry and the Warriors returned to the playoffs in 2015, where they beat the Memphis Grizzlies in a six-game series. The win sparked an impressive Golden State Warriors' record that has seen them go undefeated in the conference semifinals since.

Following the win over the Grizzlies, the team rattled off a series of dominant wins from 2016-2019. Of course, the team then was forced to deal with several years worth of injuries to Steph Curry and Klay Thompson. The injuries resulted in the team missing the conference semifinals in 2020 and 2021.

Last year, however, the team was able to return to form and defeat the Memphis Grizzlies in a six-game series en route to an NBA Finals win.

The Golden State Warriors' record in the conference semifinals gives the team plenty of fuel against the LA Lakers

Although the LA Lakers are currently up 1-0 in the series, the Golden State Warriors' record in the conference semifinals in the Steph Curry-era gives fans hope. Given the fact that the team has lost in the conference semis just once in the past 10 years, many are hopeful they can come back and defeat the Lakers.

At the same time, however, there's been one main cause for concern among Warriors fans - the team's road record. During the regular season, the Warriors struggled to win consistently on the road.

In their first-round series against the Sacramento Kings, they were able to turn things around and pick up two pivotal road wins. With the LA Lakers currently up 1-0, many are calling Game 2 a 'must win' for the Warriors, given that the Lakers could potentially head back to LA with a 2-0 lead.

According to Golden State head coach Steve Kerr, the long series of battles between James and Curry is reminiscent of the Larry Bird-Magic Johnson rivalry. He spoke to media members recently, saying:

"Well, four finals matchups, you know, that's what it's all about. That's the apex of NBA basketball. So the two of them meeting four times at the highest level, that's what rivalries are born out of. That's Magic and Bird, the matchups we think about in NBA history come from that sort of a circumstance."

You can see his comments in the video below, and tune in on Thursday as Steph Curry & company look to extend the Golden State Warriors' record in the semis.

