What happened to Anthony Davis? Latest injury update as Lakers seal play-in tournament matchup vs Pelicans (April 14)

The Play-In Tournament is right around the corner and the LA Lakers will need Anthony Davis to help the team secure a spot in the playoffs. However, the All-Star forward may have hurt his back in their finale against the New Orleans Pelicans. Now, the possibility of him playing on Tuesday has fans questioning.

Late in the fourth quarter, the two-way forward was seen grabbing his lower back after a shove from Pelicans forward Lary Nance Jr. It was later reported by ESPN's Dave McMenamin that Davis had a bit of a back problem during the game.

After the shove, Davis was subbed out of the game. However, by then, the Lakers had already built a sizeable lead.

"The initial belief is Anthony Davis experienced hip and back spasms after being pushed in the air by Larry Nance Jr. and landing awkwardly, a source familiar with the situation told ESPN," McMenamin posted on X (formerly Twitter).

The Lakers ended their struggling season on a high note with a 124-108 victory against the Pelicans. Davis had 30 points and 11 rebounds. LeBron James recorded a triple-double, contributing 28 points, 11 rebounds and 17 assists.

Davis has been relatively healthy for the Lakers this season. He's played 76 games for the team, which is the most he's played in his career. Los Angeles knows the importance of the four-time All-NBA star to their team. The question now is, will he be available in the Play-In Tournament?

Is Anthony Davis playing against Pelicans for Play-In game on Tuesday, April 16th?

After a worrying concern on the court, fans want to know if Anthony Davis will be available on Tuesday. After all, they aim to only play one game in the Play-In Tournament and secure the seventh seed.

Following their massive win over New Orleans, Anthony Davis was asked about his recent injury. Davis said that the push from Nance was a dangerous play.

As for his availability for their Play-In game on Tuesday, the All-Star forward had this to say:

"Yeah, no doubt that I'm playing."

Davis' services to the Lakers have not gone undervalued. He averaged 24.7 points, 12.6 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game this season.

His health has been a significant factor for the Lakers. If it weren't for the games Davis played, the team could've struggled even more.

