What happened to Brandon Miller? Closer look as No. 2 pick exits Hornets vs Knicks game

Charlotte Hornets rookie Brandon Miller left Sunday's game against the New York Knicks with an ankle injury. During the last few minutes of the matchup, Miller, who was picked second overall in the 2023 NBA draft, suffered a left ankle sprain.

Miller tried to get back into the contest but returned to the bench before exiting the game. He would not return for the rest of the matchup.

While the Hornets were trailing by one point, Miller attempted a shot in the paint but landed on the foot of the opposition player and twisted his ankle. This is a blow to the Hornets, who are already playing without Miles Bridges, who is fighting a court battle against domestic violence charges.

Miller was playing an excellent game for the Charlotte Hornets before going down with injury. He scored 11 points, shooting five of his seven field goals and one of two shots from the 3-point line. After Miller's setback, other players like Bryce McGowens and Theo Maledon might get more minutes on the floor.

Brandon Miller has played nine games for the Hornets this season, averaging 13 points on 41.9% shooting from the field. However, he has been shooting well under 27% from the 3-point line.

Brandon Miller is already proving his worth with the Hornets

When the Hornets picked Miller over the promising rookie Scoot Handerson, there were reservations about the decision. According to some critics, choosing Miller at the second spot ahead of Handerson would have better served the team’s needs.

However, the 20-year-old has stood high on the Hornets’ expectations. The Alabama product has started his rookie season on a strong note. Earlier, he was used as a sixth man, but after guard Terry Rozier suffered a groin injury, Brandon Miller was promoted to the starting lineup.

Though he has shot poorly throughout his time on the court, his game has constantly improved. However, the most surprising part has been the defensive caliber that he has displayed. With a seven-foot wingspan, the Tennessee native is gifted with swift feet and a lean frame.

His impact is visible on the floor as he already brings high energy to the defensive side. Brandon Miller uses his speed and length to disrupt shots on the floor. Yes, he lacks the polish of a good defender, but his natural gift will surely bring a bigger advantage for the Hornets as he matures through his rookie season.