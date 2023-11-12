The Charlotte Hornets vs New York Knicks matchup is slated to take place on Nov. 12. This is going to be the first time that both teams face each other in the 2023-24 season. Last year, they clashed thrice, with the New York Knicks winning the first two games.

The Charlotte Hornets are coming in this game from a road win against the Washington Wizards. This snapped their two-game losing skid and tallied their third win of the season in eight games.

The New York Knicks carry an even 4-4 record and hope to carry forward their momentum after winning back-to-back games against the LA Clippers and San Antonio Spurs.

Charlotte Hornets vs New York Knicks: Preview, Betting Tips and Prediction

The New York Knicks will host the Charlotte Hornets this Sunday at 12 p.m. Eastern Time. The game will be held inside the halls of the basketball mecca — Madison Square Garden in New York City. MSG Network and Bally Sports SE-CHA have the broadcast rights to this game and the NBA League Pass subscribers can enjoy the matchup through an online live stream.

Moneyline: Hornets (+375) vs Knicks (-500)

Spread: Hornets +9.5 (-110) vs Knicks -9.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Hornets (u226) vs Knicks (o226)

Charlotte Hornets vs New York Knicks: Preview

There are a total of five players that are on the injured list for the Hornets and there is a good chance that Terry Rozier will play. Gordon Hayward is also placed on the injury list but marked as 'probable' due to his hamstring injury.

Other players who are not suiting up for the Hornets are Miles Bridges (suspension), James Bouknight (Knee), Cody Martin (Knee), and Frank Ntilikina (Leg).

Meanwhile, the New York Knicks have a complete roster as of this writing and all players are available to play in their upcoming game against the Hornets.

Charlotte Hornets vs New York Knicks: Predicted Lineups

Without Terry Rozier, rookie Brandon Miller has been starting for the Hornets and forms a tall backcourt with LaMelo Ball. Gordon Hayward and PJ Washington should occupy the forward slots while Mark Williams wins the starting center position over Nic Richards.

On the other side, the New York Knicks are expected to go with their usual starting five since they don't have any injured players. Jalen Brunson and Quentin Grimes are the guards while Mitchell Robinson will play forward. NBA All-Star Julius Randle and RJ Barret round up the starters as the team's forwards.

Charlotte Hornets vs New York Knicks: Betting Tips

RJ Barret is on the NBA Props and is playing around 20.5 points against the Charlotte Hornets. He should have a good night as the Hornets lack the wing defender that will guard him. What we see is that Barrett will be breaking the 20.5 mark.

Charlotte Hornets vs New York Knicks: Prediction

The New York Knicks are coming in as the favored team in NBA sportsbooks over the Charlotte Hornets. For the past four games, the Hornets have gone under the spread and over the total in the last six games. Meanwhile, the Knicks have gone under the spread six of their eight games into the season while the spread has been covered twice in a row prior to entering this game.

With two starters out for the Hornets, the Knicks should control the tempo of the game. So expect the total to go under, but the game should be closer than what the odds perceive it to be. With that, the spread will not be covered.