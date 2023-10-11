Miles Bridges gets served another arrest warrant 6 months after getting involved in domestic violence: What we know so far

Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges has been served with another warrant of arrest involving his past domestic violence case. It doesn't involve new allegations against him. Rather, new developments were brought to the attention of the authorities related to his previous case.

According to sources, the warrant allegedly dates back to January but deputies haven't been able to serve it. Bridges is still on probation after he was charged with a felony for injuring the mother of his children. Due to this, he's on probation for three years and missed out on the entire 2022-23 NBA season.

Jessica Allen reported about this new development in Bridges' history of domestic violence.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"It’s related to a prior domestic violence incident. However, the situation didn’t involve any new allegations of physical violence -- it’s related to the violation of a protective order, according to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office and the county clerk of court," Allen wrote.

"The corresponding police report indicated that the victim’s windshield was smashed in and that her protective order was violated by Bridges’ appearance. The incident happened at her residence."

Expand Tweet

Bridges and his girlfriend are currently in a battle for the custody of their two children. He's expected to return to the Hornets' lineup this season.

You might also be interested in reading this: What did Miles Bridges do in 2022? Hornets star's domestic abuse case resurfaces online amidst Kevin Porter Jr. arrest

Miles Bridges issued an apology for the domestic violence charges

NBA players who get into trouble aren't new, as there have been a few cases of it in the past. Miles Bridges' case wasn't an easy one to handle for the NBA as he was a rising star before that happened. Ultimately, that led the league to issue a punishment for the 6-foot-6 forward.

Bridges still has a 10-game suspension left, which most fans think isn't enough for the kind of crime he committed. Initially, he was issued a 30-game suspension and the league considered him under a 20-game suspension at the time since he didn't sign a contract.

As the new season approached, Bridges addressed what he went through and apologized for his actions.

"I want to apologize to everybody for the pain and embarrassment that I have caused everyone, especially my family," Bridges said. "This year away I’ve used to prioritize going to therapy and becoming the best person I can be — someone that my family and everyone here can be proud of."

Expand Tweet

The earliest estimation for Bridges' return to the court will be on November 17, which is against the Milwaukee Bucks. Until then, the Hornets will have to wait for him to serve his suspension.

Also read: Controversial returning Hornets star Miles Bridges in awe of popular anime character "Naruto": "He too cold"