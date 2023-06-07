What happened to Miles Bridges? Taking closer look at Hornets player's future options

Miles Bridges was the leading scorer and rebounder for the Charlotte Hornets in the 2021-22 season. However, he didn't appear in a single game in the 2022-23 season due to domestic violence charges.

The Hornets now have to decide whether to bring the 6-foot-6 forward back or let him walk away in free agency. It's important to note that Bridges is a restricted free agent, meaning that Charlotte can match any offer he receives from another team.

Bridges took a massive leap in the last season he played and was one of the most improved players in the league. However, his off-court issues have decreased his value, which is why the Hornets may decide not to bring him back.

Miles Bridges was arrested ahead of the 2022 free agency

Miles Bridges was arrested on June 27, 2022, just a few days before free agency began. The Charlotte Hornets forward was involved in a domestic violence incident that involved the mother of his children and was charged with multiple offenses.

In November 2022, Bridges pleaded no contest to a domestic violence charge, accepting conviction without formally admitting guilt. All the other charges against him were dismissed.

Bridges' domestic violence case may cost him a lot (Image via Getty Images)

The basketball star received three years of probation due to the domestic violence incident. In addition, he's required to do the following during this period:

Undergo 52 weeks of domestic counseling

Undergo 52 weeks of parenting classes

Serve 100 hours of community service

Undergo weekly drug testing

Pay an $800 fine

Cannot own any weapons or ammunition

Miles Bridges also has to obey a 10-year protective restraining order from the woman he was involved in.

Adam Silver suspended Bridges for 30 games. However, the basketball player will only serve a 10-game suspension in the 2023-24 season. Since the troubled star missed the entire season, Silver considers it equal to a 20-game suspension.

Bridges was suspended for only 10 games in the next season (Image via Getty Images)

Bringing Miles Bridges back makes a lot of sense for the Charlotte Hornets. However, they have to be careful with him, as his off-court issues could affect the rest of the team. Interestingly, the Hornets were among the youngest NBA teams in the 2022-23 season.

Furthermore, Charlotte has the second overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft and will use it to draft another young star, either Scoot Henderson or Brandon Miller.

NBA free agency will start on June 30, and teams will be able to sign players on July 6. Since Bridges is a restricted free agent, the Hornets will be able to retain him by matching any offer he receives from another team.

