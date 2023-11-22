What happened to Cam Reddish? Taking a closer look as LA Lakers suffer another injury blow

The LA Lakers suffered another injury blow during Tuesday night’s NBA In-Season Tournament matchup against the Utah Jazz. This came as starting wing Cam Reddish exited in the first half.

Per ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, Reddish will miss the remainder of the game due to groin soreness. He went scoreless with one foul over five minutes.

Reddish has been thriving as a 3-and-D wing for the Lakers this season. Entering Tuesday, he was averaging 7.9 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.1 3-pointers per game on 42.2% shooting through 14 games.

However, Reddish has been even more productive since being inserted into LA’s starting lineup. Entering Tuesday, he was averaging 10.8 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 1.5 apg, 2.5 spg and 1.8 3pg on 45.5% shooting over eight games as a starter.

The Lakers (8-6) have gone 6-2 when Reddish starts and 2-4 when he comes off the bench. So, his injury could make a sizeable impact on LA.

It remains to be seen how long Reddish will be out. However, his absence should open up more minutes for Lakers shooting guard Austin Reaves and sophomore wing Max Christie.

LA Lakers’ injuries continue to pile up

LA Lakers point guard Gabe Vincent

Cam Reddish’s groin injury is the latest in a series of injuries for the Lakers. They have had numerous key players in and out of their lineup to start the season.

Reddish joins forward Jarred Vanderbilt (heel) and guard Gabe Vincent (knee) on the sidelines for Tuesday’s contest. Vanderbilt has yet to play in a game this season, while Vincent has missed 11 straight.

So, LA could be shorthanded for the foreseeable future.

